Second-half Galway surge banks silverware for Henry Shefflin 

Allianz HL/Walsh Cup Final: Galway 0-23 Wexford 0-15

An early marker laid down as Galway outclassed Wexford through the second 35 minutes in this double-up Allianz Division 1A and Walsh Cup final.

The sides will meet once again in the opening round of the championship and Galway will take all the comfort from this one, particularly the second period when they outscored the home side, 0-13 to 0-5.

It's a fillip for manager Henry Shefflin setting out on his second year in charge of the westerners.

"We were looking forward to the game. Two points in the league were a priority but it was also nice to get a piece of silverware.

"It was good and added to the game. The Wexford game in the championship is the priority, but it's a good space, with the championship not until April 22.

"We have injuries but will be hoping to see everyone in the league. Daithi (Burke) is the most serious, but we hope to have everyone available.

"We are looking at players and hope to see all players during the league. We had a number of players out there this evening and while we may have struggled in the opening half, the second 35 minutes was quite pleasing. We managed to up our game and move the ball at pace."

Wexford only managed two points from play in the second half, but manager Darragh Egan also reflected on his side's failure to capitalise on first-half possession when assisted by the breeze.

"I'd say the lads lost a bit of heart going in at half-time that it was a drawn game and we had owned the ball for the first half.

"And you can't do that. If you concede ten points in a row at this level you are going to be hurt badly and it did hurt us badly in the second half."

There was drama before the game, with a fire leading to an evacuation of the stand. The matter was quickly brought under control, but it led to a 15-minute delay to the start.

Wexford were down regulars Rory O'Connor, Matthew O'Hanlon, Lee Chin and Jack O'Connor. Shefflin gave a first league outing to Athenry defender Eoin Lawless and a first ever league start to Donal O'Shea, while Conor Foley made his first league appearance at right half-back for the home side.

Despite four early wides, Wexford led 0-4 to 0-1 after ten minutes, but with Evan Niland punishing every indiscretion in the home defence, the visitors managed to remain in contention.

However, Niland saw a 23rd-minute penalty brilliantly saved by keeper Mark Fanning, while at the opposite end Kevin Foley delayed his attempt allowing keeper Eanna Murphy to save.

Both sides picked off some nice points with Conor Whelan having a fine run and finish, while Liam Ryan sent over a long range effort for the homeside. The sides were tied at 0-10 at the interval.

With subs Concannon and Ronan Murphy making an immediate difference, Galway quickly took the initiative on the resumption and with Niland flawless from frees they quickly created an unbridgeable gap.

Scorers for Wexford: C McDonald (0-4 frees), C McGuckin (0-3),D Reck (0-2, 1f), C Dunbar (0-2), M Dwyer, S Donohoe, K Foley, L Ryan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Galway: E Niland (0-10, 8f, 2, '65s), C Whelan, L Collins (0-2 each), T Killeen, J Manion, D O'Shea, D Morrissey, T. Monaghan, B Concannon, S Linnane, J Flynn, R Murphy (0-1 each).

WEXFORD: M Fanning; S Reck, L Ryan, C Devitt; C Foey, D Reck, S Donohoe; D O'Keeffe, K Foley; C Hearne, L Og McGovern, C McGuckin; C Dunbar, C McDonald, M Dwyer.

Subs: C Byrne Dunbar for McGovern (50), J Doran for K Foley (54), R Higgins for Dwyer (54), C Flood for Hearne (61), D Clarke for S Reck (66).

GALWAY: E Murphy; J Grealish, G McInerney, D Morrissey; E Lawless, P Mannion, T J Brennan; T Killeen, S Linnane; T Monaghan, C Whelan, D O'Shea; J Mannion, E Niland, J Flynn.

Subs: O Salmon for Brennan; R Murphy for Killen, B Concannon for J Mannion (all ht), L Collins for O'Shea (60), J Fitzpatrick for McInerney (67).

Referee: J Keenan (Wicklow).