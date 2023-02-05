Pat Ryan thrilled with Cork workrate

When the calendar page shows February 4, you can take it as read that tactical cohesion is still very much a work in infancy. And so it was for Cork on Saturday evening. But no matter what the date, work ethic is non-negotiable. And so it was for Cork throughout Saturday’s second half.

“Our lads worked their socks off,” said Pat Ryan of his team’s comeback effort.

“We defended manfully in the second half, Limerick only scored six points. We’d two fellas making their debuts in the full-back line, Conor O’Callaghan and Eoin Downey, and they were outstanding, along with all of the rest of them.”

Ryan didn’t agree with the suggestion that Cork’s superior second-half energy level was tied to the simple fact of them having more work done than Limerick this season.

“I don’t know about that. We’ve a lot more fellas than they have playing Fitzgibbon, so I don’t think that was it.

“They’ve a bank of work done that’s down to five or six years on the go and they did a lot of work before Christmas, before they went on their holiday. Our fellas just stuck at it.”

Despite trailing 0-16 to 0-8 at the break, the Cork manager did not cut an overly concerned figure at the break.

“We were in the game an awful lot, but Limerick got six great scores in the last five minutes of the first half. Everybody could see that we had five or six really handy wides but that’s this time of the year.

“They got six points and obviously it was a disappointing end to the first half for us but we’re delighted with our lads, they showed great heart in the second half.

“They got 1-1 straight off to get us back into the game and worked their socks off then.”

Mixed emotions for John Kiely. He knew the collective tank would run low on fuel at some point in the second half, and yet he still felt maximum points could have been taken back up the road.

“Second half, we just lacked rhythm and cohesion and fellas got isolated on the ball that wouldn't ordinarily get isolated on the ball. Our energy level dropped in that second half. That's to be expected, possibly. But I still think we had enough there to get across the line, but ultimately, we didn't do enough.

“We would be disappointed with the way we defended the last sideline. Cork shouldn't have been able to get off possession as easily as they did in that situation.”