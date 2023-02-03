Tipperary's Ger Browne ruled out for the season

Ger Browne will not be available for Tipperary this season as he is set to undergo necessary knee surgery.
Browne was included in the substitutes for Saturday’s Division 1, Group B first round game against Laois in Thurles.
However, he has now been replaced by Alan Tynan for the game.
A message from Tipperary GAA read: “Ger has been having ongoing issues with a knee injury that now requires surgery meaning. He will be unavailable for the remainder of the year.”
Browne, 24, was one of the highlights in Tipperary’s disappointing Munster SHC campaign last year.