Tipperary's Ger Browne ruled out for the season

Ger Browne will not be available for Tipperary this season as he is set to undergo necessary knee surgery
Tipperary's Ger Browne ruled out for the season

RULED OUT: Tipperary’s Ger Browne will miss the remainder of the season. Pic: INPHO/Ashley Cahill

Fri, 03 Feb, 2023 - 17:35
John Fogarty

Ger Browne will not be available for Tipperary this season as he is set to undergo necessary knee surgery.

Browne was included in the substitutes for Saturday’s Division 1, Group B first round game against Laois in Thurles.

However, he has now been replaced by Alan Tynan for the game. 

A message from Tipperary GAA read: “Ger has been having ongoing issues with a knee injury that now requires surgery meaning. He will be unavailable for the remainder of the year.” 

Browne, 24, was one of the highlights in Tipperary’s disappointing Munster SHC campaign last year.

More in this section

Kilmacud Crokes General Views Confirmed: Kilmacud Crokes lodge appeal against decision to replay final
Meath v Sligo - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 2A Summerhill College reel in Ballinrobe to clinch final spot
UCD v UCC - HE GAA Fitzgibbon Cup Group C UCC seal convincing win over UCD to clinch top spot in Fitzgibbon group
<p>NEW TECH: Former Galway hurler Eoin McDonagh Uachtarán Chumann Lúthchleas Gael Larry McCarthy and Chairman of the Smart Sliotar Work Group Ned Quinn at Croke Park in Dublin. Pic: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile</p>

Confirmed: GAA to introduce smart sliotar for 2023 senior campaign

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.224 s