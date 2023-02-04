Darren Gleeson fired up to continue Antrim climb

As league openers go, it’s a daunting one for Antrim as they take the pitch at Corrigan Park to face Kilkenny and a completely new man standing where the biggest presence in hurling used to occupy.

“These are the games we want up here. Kilkenny will be coming with a new manager and his first competitive National League game for Derek Lyng and that will bring a lot of interest,” says Saffrons manager Darren Gleeson, a man with considerable experience of facing Lyng and others when they were firing bullets of shots at him in the Tipperary goal.

Gleeson continues, “No Brian Cody on the sideline, new players, it’s an interesting prospect and it will be keenly watched because Derek Lyng is after stepping into the hottest job in management, that Brian Cody had done to such a high standard. That will bring its own focus to the game from their perspective.

“He will want to get his reign off to a good start and we want to get our campaign off to a good start as well.

“There is great interest. You hear people telling the stories, there is a lot of big connections between Antrim and Kilkenny as well. A lot of people I suppose would have followed Kilkenny as their second team for a lot of years.”

This is Gleeson’s fourth year in charge of Antrim, and he was given an extension of two years last August after winning the Joe McDonagh Cup for the second time in three years. Contracts bedamned, he still had to take time to discover if he had the hunger to make the journey from Portroe to Dunsilly for another year.

“The first five or six weeks, you are trying to get over what was a crazy last week for us in the Championship,” he says.

“Winning the Joe McDonagh one week, and then having to get over that, celebrate it, refocus the mind and go back out the following weekend in front of a packed out Corrigan Park to play Cork.

“That was very draining. It took us a while to get over that. We were in the game for long stages but the small errors… It wasn’t anything dramatic or drastic, it was just our own mistakes.

“So you are searching back through that, looking at the video, wondering, ‘why is that happening?’ Looking at that and wondering if I am the person to fix it. And you have conversations with your management team and the people who support you, the family and that.

“So you get over that, and get up and get at it again. That was the process.”

He cannot be accused of parachuting in and out of the county. While his backroom team of Gary O’Kane, Johnny Campbell, Jim Close and Clinton Hennessey were scouting the senior club championship, he went off-Broadway to the intermediate and junior levels and found a few gems.

There are 13 additions to the panel. Some of them are familiar, such as Nigel Elliott of Dunloy who spent the last few years in Australia. But he believes entirely in the potential of his panel.

“There is no limits to where Antrim can go. Definitely isn’t,” he insists.

“This current crop are very talented. The younger lads have played a huge amount of hurling for lads who are only 22 or 23 years of age. A lot of debutants when they were 18 and 19.

“So, this main bunch aren’t even near their prime yet. I think the potential is massive, that’s what motivates me.”