Garth Brooks concerts contribute significantly to Croke Park's €8M rent revenue 

Garth Brooks’ five concerts in Croke Park last September contributed significantly to the stadium’s €8.388 million rent revenue in 2022, up from €816,500 in 2021.
Use of corporate facilities also increased significantly from €2.631m in ‘21 to €13.822m last year. Seven concerts were staged at GAA HQ last year and were worth €7.6m.
In total, Croke Park, which reported €46.3m revenue in 2022, were able to distribute a record €17m to the GAA in contrast to 2021 when it was unable to issue any.
Excluding state funding of €21.376m, the GAA accrued almost €74.75m in the financial year ending September 30 2022, an increase of €1.5m from the last normal year in 2019.
Minus that government assistance, the operating surplus was almost €15m.
Gate receipts were €33.369m, down approximately €3m from 2019 when there was an Dublin-Kerry All-Ireland SFC final replay.
The senior football championship gate receipts were €15.897m and the hurling equivalent brought in €9.920m.
The football league brought in €3.604m, a slight increase from 2019 and the €2m hurling league gate receipts almost identical to four years ago.