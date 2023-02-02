Garth Brooks concerts contribute significantly to Croke Park's €8M rent revenue 

Use of corporate facilities also increased significantly from €2.631m in ‘21 to €13.822m last year. Seven concerts were staged at GAA HQ last year and were worth €7.6m.
Garth Brooks concerts contribute significantly to Croke Park's €8M rent revenue 

HANDY NUMBER: The concerts added significantly to Croke Parks rent revenue in 2022. Pic: Mark Stedman

Thu, 02 Feb, 2023 - 12:56
John Fogarty

Garth Brooks’ five concerts in Croke Park last September contributed significantly to the stadium’s €8.388 million rent revenue in 2022, up from €816,500 in 2021.

Use of corporate facilities also increased significantly from €2.631m in ‘21 to €13.822m last year. Seven concerts were staged at GAA HQ last year and were worth €7.6m.

In total, Croke Park, which reported €46.3m revenue in 2022, were able to distribute a record €17m to the GAA in contrast to 2021 when it was unable to issue any.

Excluding state funding of €21.376m, the GAA accrued almost €74.75m in the financial year ending September 30 2022, an increase of €1.5m from the last normal year in 2019.

Minus that government assistance, the operating surplus was almost €15m.

Gate receipts were €33.369m, down approximately €3m from 2019 when there was an Dublin-Kerry All-Ireland SFC final replay.

The senior football championship gate receipts were €15.897m and the hurling equivalent brought in €9.920m.

The football league brought in €3.604m, a slight increase from 2019 and the €2m hurling league gate receipts almost identical to four years ago.

More in this section

GAA/Croke Park Financial Reports & Director Generals Annual Report Media Briefing Days of September All-Ireland finals are gone, says GAA director general 
Kilmacud Crokes General Views Kilmacud Crokes to challenge CCCC's decision to order club final replay 
Tipperary v Limerick - McGrath Cup Group B Blow for Tipperary as Conor Sweeney suffers cruciate ligament rupture
<p>Dalo's Allianz League Hurling Podcast: Anthony Daly, Ken Hogan, TJ Ryan and Mark Landers</p>

Dalo's Allianz League Hurling Show: 'An unassailable appetite for torture'

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.241 s