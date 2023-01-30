Waterford's Pauric Mahony set to retire from inter-county game

Former Waterford captain Pauric Mahony is set to retire from inter-county hurling at the age of 30, theunderstands.
The Ballygunner man is expected to step away after 12 seasons in the white and blue in which he claimed a National League title in 2015 and having been key component in Waterford reaching the 2017 All-Ireland final.
In electric form for his club in recent months, three-time All-Star nominee Mahony overcame two major injuries during his career. In October 2020, he ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in a pre-championship challenge game against Wexford and missed two championships as a result. A week after the league victory in 2015, he broke his tibia in a challenge game for Ballygunner in Dungarvan.
Mahony’s exit would mean there are no players currently involved in the Waterford squad who previously worked with manager Davy Fitzgerald during his first stint with the Déise.
The Clare native handed Mahony his championship debut against Limerick in the counties’ 2011 Munster semi-final when he scored seven points, three from play.
Highly decorated with Ballygunner, Mahony is expected to now focus his intentions on the club claiming what would be a record-breaking 10th consecutive Waterford SHC title later this year.
Meanwhile, a number of players are believed to have been cut from the Limerick panel ahead of their Allianz Hurling League Division 1, Group A opener against Cork this Saturday. None of the 19 players who featured in last year's All-Ireland final win over Kilkenny are believed to be among those dropped from the squad.