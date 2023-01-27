Paddy Durcan to captain Mayo for 2023 as McStay names team for league opener

Castlebar's Paddy Durcan will lead Mayo for the 2023 season with Stephen Coen and Tommy Conroy as his vice-captains
CAPTAIN: Mayo manager Kevin McStay names Paddy Durcan as his captain. Pic: INPHO/Tom Maher

Fri, 27 Jan, 2023 - 18:47
Fiona Halligan

New Mayo manager Kevin McStay has named Castlebar's Paddy Durcan as captain for 2023 with last year's skipper Stephen Coen and Tommy Conroy named as vice-captains.

Durcan is not in the starting line-up for the first league game, however, as McStay hands two players debuts for their clash against neighbours Galway on Saturday at Hastings Insurance McHale Park.

Knockmore’s versatile netminder Colm Reape and Ballyhanuis’ Jack Coyne at corner back are handed their first starts for the Green and Red. Coyne will be partnered with Westport’s Rory Brickenden and Garrymore’s Enda Hession to make up the full back line. Conor Loftus holds onto his new position as centre half back with Stephen Coen and Donnacha McHugh either side of him.

Midfield sees the experienced duo of Matthew Ruane and Diarmuid O’Connor paired up.

Jordan Flynn, Jack Carney and Fionn McDonagh make up the half forward line. Aiden Orme, James Carr and Ryan O’Donoghue are named in the full forward line.

This will be the 49th league meeting between the old rivals. Mayo with 26 wins and Galway have 18 and four draws. The referee for the game is Cavan’s Joe McQuillan with the game live on RTÉ Two.

Mayo: C. Reape, J. Coyne, E. Hession, S. Coen (c), D. McHugh, M. Ruane, D. O’Connor, F. McDonagh, J. Carney, J. Flynn, A. Orme, J. Carr, R. O’Donoghue

