Decision time on Saturday for future of the Maor Foirne

Central Council will this weekend decide whether to reintroduce the maor foirne on a limited basis at senior inter-county level.

Delegates will descend on Croke Park on Saturday to discuss a number of options for the running selector presented by the Central Competitions Control Committee.

One of them is to provide inter-county teams with the opportunity for a maor foirne to enter the field a limited number of times per half.

Following a number of flashpoint pitch incursions, the role was discontinued in May 2021 – the playing rules committee’s motion to disband it was voted by acclaim at the virtually held Annual Congress in February of that year.

It was the second successive year that the body had put forward a proposal to jettison the running selector. The initial motion in 2020 narrowly failed to receive the required 60% backing at that year’s Congress.

It’s believed the playing rules committee is opposed to the maor foirne being reintroduced, although other officials argue a restricted maor foirne is the best way of regulating the communication channels between the sideline and the pitch. In its absence, some teams have been accused of using medics and physios to relay messages.

Senior inter-county managers have also lobbied both their counties and Croke Park to allow for a scaled-back maor foirne. Last September, Kerry wrote to GAA HQ outlining why a limited version of it should be permissible and the difficulties presented by not being able to communicate with players.

Wexford manager Darragh Egan said: “It’s something I’d massively support, to be honest. Of course, there has to be rules and parameters that have to be adhered to. But match day is becoming extremely difficult and rigid.”

After last year’s All-Ireland SHC final, Limerick manager John Kiely bemoaned the situation: “It's illogical that you can have 30 players on a pitch with 82,000 people there, the biggest sporting spectacle of our country, our culture, and we can't communicate with the players. Lord God almighty, it just defies all logic. The rules committee need to wake up and listen to the people and read the room here.”

Waterford manager Davy Fitzgerald previously spoke of his difficulty with the abolishment of the maor foirne. "Team managers are struggling and I’ve spoken to several of them. In one game, I had to talk to one player to tell another, who then had to pass the message on to another teammate. So, I had to go through three people to get a message in. It’s ridiculous.”