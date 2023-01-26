Kilmacud expected to counter Glen's objection to All-Ireland club final result

It is anticipated Crokes will officially articulate their stance to the GAA’s Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) either Thursday or Friday.
Kilmacud Crokes are expected to counter the objection of Glen to the result of Sunday’s All-Ireland Club SFC final.

The Irish Examiner understands there is no interest in the Stillorgan club to replay the game with sources suggesting they would sooner return the cup than play the game again.

In that event, the CCCC will consider both clubs’ arguments before making a decision, which is expected to be a replay based on the obvious interpretation of Rule 6.44 (b) (i): “a team exceeding the number of players permitted under Rule 2.1 Rules of Specification, Playing Rules (15 players)”.

As a result of Dara Mullin not leaving the field for substitute Conor Casey, Crokes had 16 active players on the field in Glen’s last attack of the game in additional time. Paul Mannion was also on the field having been replaced by Tom Fox but was not involved in the game.

A replay would all but certain be contested by Crokes. A fine for Crokes is all but out of the question while forfeiture of the game would be deemed wholly excessive for an error if not entirely of their own making than not at all.

A protracted dispute is now anticipated. Should a replay be the CCCC’s verdict and Crokes contest it, the next stage in the dispute is the Central Appeals Committee (CAC). Central Hearings Committee usually adjudicate on the enforcement of the GAA’s rules but one of the exceptions stipulates that the hearing of an objection/counter objection is the function of the CCCC.

Following the CAC, there is the option of the independent Disputes Resolution Authority, which vested parties already believe is where the matter will eventually be decided.

Meanwhile, the Irish Examiner can highlight this is the second time in seven seasons that a Malachy O’Rourke-managed team has experienced an erroneous numerical disadvantage.

In 2016, O’Rourke’s Monaghan and Donegal drew an Ulster semi-final when for a brief period Donegal had one more player on the field than they were permitted. In additional time, Donegal should only have had 14 men following Martin McElhinney’s sending off but had 15 for a period and then 13 due to confusion caused.

Like O’Rourke did with Glen on Sunday, he raised the matter at the time with the officials on the sideline. However, Monaghan, who forced a replay in additional, did not object and later lost the second game.

