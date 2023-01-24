Late surge carries MTU Cork past ATU Sligo 

Sigerson Cup Round 3

MTU Cork 3-12 ATU Sligo 2-7

A Late rally from MTU Cork ensured they qualified for the last eight of the Sigerson Cup as they outscored ATU Sligo 1-4 to no score in the final five minutes.

Ryan O’Donovan opened the scoring with a free for MTU Cork, but that was soon cancelled out when, against the run of play, ATU Sligo netted through full-forward Fola Ayorinde after just six minutes.

The reply from the Cork men was impressive, hitting 1-4 without reply. The goal came from Dylan O’Connor after Luke Jennings had pulled off two great saves from Aaron O’Shea and Alan Walsh.

The sides were level again on 18 minutes when dangerman Ayorinde, yet again, found the back of the net.

O’Shea looked like he had put his MTU Cork side in front before the break but excellent last-ditch defensive efforts ensured the sides were level at the interval 2-4 to 1-7.

MTU Cork got off to a perfect start to the second half as they netted their second goal of the tie. This time Eanna O’Hanlon placed the ball into the net after just four minutes after the short whistle.

O’Donovan added a free soon after, taking his tally to 26 points in this year's competition.

Sligo weren’t finished yet, however, as they rallied with two big frees from Offaly’s Aaron Kelleghan to leave an exciting finish in store.

Sligo had a massive opportunity through Kelleghan to cut the gap to a single point but his effort went wide. The Offaly native was on hand to kick his third free a minute later to bring the gap back to the narrowest of margins.

Despite the fightback, it wasn’t enough as Cork MTU powered through to bag a spot in the last eight.

Scorers for MTU Cork: R O’Donovan (0-6, 5 frees), E O’Hanlon 1-1, D O’Connor 1-1, D O’Connor 1-0, A O’Shea 0-2, D Buckey 0-1, R Maguire 0-1.

Scorers for Sligo ATU: F Ayorinde 2-0, A Kelleghan 0-4, 3 frees, O McLoughlin 0-1, J Keaney 0-1, L Molloy 0-1.

MTU CORK: K Twomey (Kilshannig, Cork); S Andrews (Shamrocks, Cork), S Meehan (Kiskeam, Cork), T Walsh (Kanturk, Cork); R Maguire (Castlehaven, Cork), P Ring (Aghabullogue, Cork), E O’Connor (Na Gaeil, Kerry); L Smith (Glenveigh/Glencar, Kerry), D Linehan (Castlemagner, Cork); A O’Shea (Listry, Kerry), J Cahalane (Castlehaven, Cork), D O’Connor (Boherbue, Cork); R O’Donovan (Barryroe, Cork), E O’Hanlon (Kilshannig, Cork), A Walsh (Kanturk, Cork).

Subs: S Dore (Ballincollig, Cork) for S Andrew 40, J Copper (Eire Og, Cork) for D Linehan 47, David Buckley (Newcestown, Cork) for E O’Hanlon 47, D O’Connor (Boherbue, Cork) for D O’Connor 62.

ATU Sligo: L Jennings; R O’Shea, M Walsh, DJ Earley; S O’Brien, C Joyce, J Keaney; K McGee, M Barrett; L Molloy, A Kelleghan, R O’Rourke; J Davitt, F Ayorinde, O McLoughlin.

Subs: P Prior for S O’Brien 57, K Clancy for A Kelleghan 63.

Referee: S Mulhare (Laois)