Local heroes: Cunningham and O'Donovan scoop top Cork GAA club awards

The pair were named inaugural Laochra Chorcaí players of the year in hurling and football. 
BLUE SUNDAY: Ben Cunningham of St Finbarr's pictured with Clancy's Marketing Manager, Aaron Quigley. Picture: Cian O'Regan.

Mon, 23 Jan, 2023 - 16:52
Adrian Russell

Ben Cunningham of the famine-ending St Finbarr's hurlers and Nemo Rangers' Kevin O'Donovan were named inaugural Clancy's Laochra Chorcaí Players of the year on Sunday night.  

The individual award winners were revealed at a special event at Clancy's Bar -- livestreaming partner of the Irish Examiner -- in Cork city centre.

Cunningham was central to the Barrs winning their first senior hurling title in 29 years with victory over archrivals Blackrock in the final.

The Rebels star was named in the first Clancy's Laochra Chorcaí team of the year and nominated for the senior player award along with Robbie O'Flynn of Erin's Own and the Rockies' Cathal Cormack. 

Cork hurling manager, Pat Ryan, speaks with Patrick Mulcahy. Picture: Cian O'Regan,
Ben O'Connor was named young hurler of the year, despite stiff competition from his fellow Barrs man Ethan Twomey and Eoin Downey of Glen Rovers.

Kevin O'Donovan, who helped Nemo to another senior football title, took the footballer of the year accolade.

His clubmates Luke Connolly and Briain Murphy also got the nod for top player nominations. 

TOP MAN: Kevin O'Donovan of Nemo Rangers speaks with Patrick Mulcahy after receiving the Player of the Year Award for Football. Picture: Cian O'Regan.
Patrick Mulcahy, Irish Examiner livestream commentator with Paul Montgomery, Clancy's. Picture: Cian O'Regan.
Brian Hayes, part of the Barr's outfit that were denied a famous double-clinching win in the showpiece, took the young player of the year award. 

Clancy's Laochra Chorcaí hurling team of the year: 1. Shane Hurley (St Finbarr’s), 2. Eoin Keane (St Finbarr’s), 3. Alan O’Callaghan (Blackrock) 4. Cian Walsh (St Finbarr’s), 5. Cathal Cormack (Blackrock), 6. Tim O’Mahony (Newtown), 7. Damien Cahalane (St Finbarr’s), 8. Ben O’Connor (St Finbarr’s), 9. Ethan Twomey (St Finbarr’s), 10. Ben Cunningham (St Finbarr’s), 11. Conor Cahalane (St Finbarr’s), 12. Robbie O’Flynn, (Erin’s Own), 13. Robbie Cotter (Blackrock), 14. Brian Hayes (St Finbarr’s) 15. Jamie Coughlan (Newtown).

Clancy's Laochra Chorcaí football team of the year: MA Martin (Nemo Rangers); J Burns (St Finbarr’s), B Murphy (Nemo Rangers), K O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers); C Kiely (Ballincollig), S Cronin (Nemo Rangers), M Taylor (Mallow); I Maguire (St Finbarr’s), A O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers); C Horgan (Nemo Rangers), B Hurley (Castlehaven), B Hayes (St Finbarr’s); D Murphy (Ballincollig), B O’Driscoll (Nemo Rangers), L Connolly (Nemo Rangers).

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

