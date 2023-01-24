Joe Canning: Henry Shefflin will mould Galway in his own image

Three wins, almost 40 different players used and a pre-season final place secured - a solid start to 2023 for Henry Shefflin and Galway.

That Walsh Cup final between Galway and Wexford was meant to take place this Saturday at Croke Park, ahead of the Dublin v Kildare football game, but as the teams will clash in Round 1 of the National Hurling League seven days later, that February 4 encounter will now double up as the pre-season final.

This used to be Joe Canning's beat though the 'J Canning' that lined out in last weekend's 13-point Walsh Cup defeat of Antrim was his younger cousin, Jack, one of 37 players used in the competition.

Jack, Man of the Match in the 2017 All-Ireland minor final, pinched a point on Saturday before pulling up with a hamstring twinge, the extra week's break now until their next game perhaps working in his favour.

"He's 23, I think he is 24 this year," said Joe of Jack. "It was his first game with the Galway seniors there at the weekend but he pulled his hammer again. He kind of twinged it around Christmas time I think so it was his first game back really and I think he twinged it again just before half-time so he came off with that.

"Look, he's the same as anybody else in that 37, he has to take his chance when it's there. He hurled fairly well for us at club level last year so he's there with Declan McLoughlin as well from our club, Portumna. The two guys performed very well for us at club level so they're getting their chance like all the rest of the lads."

McLoughlin has scored in each of Galway's three games so far in 2023, netting against Dublin. Cianan Fahy returned after injury against Antrim while Liam Collins and Jarlath Mannion contributed 1-9 between them. Shefflin also namechecked Liam Collins after the tie. All of them will hope to feature in the Walsh Cup final/National League opener, the team's fourth game in five weeks.

"It's obviously tough on the bodies and it's tough because there's Fitzgibbon Cup as well at the moment and there's a big crossover of players," said Canning. "There's probably more games being played in January and February than in any other month of the year at inter-county, which is crazy really."

Canning was speaking ahead of Thursday's first airing of his Laochra Gael episode on TG4. He and Shefflin were, ironically, huge rivals for much of his career, coming up against each other in All-Ireland finals for club and county.

Shefflin was installed as manager a couple of months after Canning's inter-county retirement in 2021.

"I think he'll bring a savage workrate, I think he'll try to mould the team into how he played - very honest, go to the death, savage intensity, workrate and just ask for all of what they can give," said Canning of how Shefflin will develop Galway.

Canning discusses in the TG4 episode the controversial interview he gave between the 2012 drawn All-Ireland final and replay, when he accused then Kilkenny star Shefflin of unsportsmanlike behaviour.

Canning has now revealed for the first time that he felt some Galway teammates blamed him for the replay defeat. Asked why he felt this, Canning said he was alerted to certain comments.

"Nothing was said directly to me but I would have heard back from other people, you would hear," he said. "Do you know, you would get that sense, not all of them but just one or two, but I don't blame them for that."