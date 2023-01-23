Rory Gallagher cheered by Derry youngsters

The value of the four competitive pre-season games that have warmed manager Rory Gallagher’s heart as he plans a big push for league success
SUCCESS: Derry manager Rory Gallagher during the Bank of Ireland Dr McKenna Cup Final match between Derry and Tyrone at Athletic Grounds in Armagh. Pic: Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile

Mon, 23 Jan, 2023 - 06:04
Francis Mooney

Dr McKenna Cup Final: Derry 3-11 Tyrone 1-5 

A first Dr McKenna Cup title in 12 years provided winter cheer for Derry fans, but it’s the value of the four competitive pre-season games that have warmed manager Rory Gallagher’s heart as he plans a big push for League success.

And the emphatic nature of their victory over Tyrone bodes well for the continued rise of the Ulster champions, who routed their neighbours by 12 points in a one-sided decider at the Athletic Grounds.

“Winning a cup in January isn't important whatsoever. Getting competitive games and to get tests for your squad, your players in particular, and we feel we have a lot of younger players,” said Gallagher.

“Look, I don't think it really matters. The McKenna Cup is a brilliant competition, very well organised, very competitive.

“We are trying to develop a stronger panel. We would be great admirers of Tyrone over the last 30 years and if you see how they have regenerated their panel since the glory years of 2003 and 2008, we would like to do that so that's what it is about, getting games like that.” 

Gallagher has constructed a reliable defensive system that has stood his side well over the last couple of seasons, but the Oak Leafers also displayed attacking flair as they handed out a heavy beating to their neighbours.

“We work equally hard on our defence and our attacking play. Maybe sometimes it doesn't always come off but we pride ourselves in trying to improve in every facet of our game. At times I thought we were devastating going forward.” 

While the McKenna Cup is a less prized piece of silverware than the Anglo-Celt that they won last season, a first title since 2011 added further evidence of the momentum that continues to build in the Oak Leaf county following years of decline.

“Well, I certainly wouldn't want to go into a decade like they had after they last won it. Look, there are always dates and figures but they don't really matter. What's really important is the here and now and we live in the here and now.

“We feel we have the opportunity to be in a good period and it is up to us to continue to improve and continue to stay hungry and focused.” 

Derry’s defensive approach stifled the Red Hands throughout the opening quarter, but with the wind in their backs, they opened out to press forward with a refreshing attacking approach, firing over scores through Shane McGuigan, Niall Toner and Lachlann Murray.

And Tyrone needed two terrific saves from Benny Gallen to deny McGuigan and Murray as they struggled to deal with the runners from deep.

Derry led by 0-7 to 0-1 at half-time, but Tyrone drew level after Darren McCurry found the bottom corner of the net early in the second half.

The anticipated Red Hand revival did not materialise, and three goals in a 12-minute spell wrapped the game up for an Oak Leaf side propelled by the energy of midfield pair Paul Cassidy and Brendan Rogers.

McGuigan slotted home a penalty, before Oisin McWilliams fisted Conor McCluskey’s cross to the net, and while Tyrone were down to 14 men following Michael McKernan’s black card absence, substitute Niall O’Donnell fired in a third goal.

Derry scorers: S McGuigan 1-2 (1-0 pen, 0-1f), O McWilliams, N O’Donnell 1-1 each, N Toner 0-3 (2f), L Murray 0-2, P McGrogan, Paul Cassidy 0-1 each.

Tyrone scorers: D McCurry 1-1, L Nugent, N Devlin, N Morgan (’45), C McShane 0-1 each.

DERRY: O Lynch; P McGrogan, E McEvoy, C McCluskey; C Doherty, G McKinless, Paudie Cassidy; Paul Cassidy, B Rogers; B McCarron, N Toner, O McWilliams; B Heron, S McGuigan, L Murray.

Subs: N O’Donnell for Murray (h-t), P McNeill for McWilliams (62), M Doherty for McCarron (67), A Tohill for Heron (71), K Johnson for McGuigan (71) 

TYRONE: B Gallen; N McCarron, C Munroe, P Hampsey; P Og McCartan, M McKernan, N Devlin; B Kennedy, R Donnelly; D Mulgrew, C Kilpatrick, K McGeary, D McCurry, M Donnelly, L Nugent.

Subs: N Morgan for Gallen (27), P Harte for R Donnelly (29), C McShane (0-01) for M Donnelly (h-t), C Meyler for McCartan (h-t), E McNabb for Nugent (50), F Burns for McGeary (62), N Sludden for McCurry (62) 

Referee: C Dourneen (Cavan)

