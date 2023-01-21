Richie Lawlor brings extra fireworks as Wexford stun Cats 

Walsh Cup

Wexford 1-25

Kilkenny 2-18

Wexford stole it in the end as a Richie Lawlor goal deep into additional time shocked Kilkenny who after a torrid second half looked on their way to sharing the points in this hugely entertaining Walsh Cup third Round senior hurling game at Chadwicks Wexford Park on Saturday evening.

It was a special occasion for Wexford who earlier had switched on their splendid floodlights, aided by a fireworks display, but it was an experimental Kilkenny side who brought most of the fireworks to this game.

Wexford may have got their reward for a fighting finish. The sides were deadlocked 0-24 to 2-18, as the game moved into additional, but then it was the tale of two attacks.

Two minutes into the four of added time, Damian Reck floated a long free into the goalmouth where Lawlor was alert to the breaking ball, finishing low to the net. Not content with that piece of action, Wexford launched one final attack leaving Conor Hearne to point, giving the homeside a four-point victory margin, leaving Kilkenny shattered with the final result.

However, it's not yet known who will qualify for next Saturday's final. A Laois victory over Offaly would leave them on four points along with Wexford and Kilkenny, with Kilkenny going through on scoring aggregate, while an Offaly favour would send Wexford into the final on their head-to-head victory over Kilkenny.

While Kilkenny may have been in experimental mode they still managed to play some quality hurling through the opening period, while Wexford struggled to bring any real composure to their game sticking to individual efforts despite fielding some ten of last year's championship side.

Wexford had the opening two scores, points from Conor McDonald and Diarmuid O'Keeffe, but Kilkenny were on level terms by the seventh minute through points from John Donnelly and Cian Kenny.

In fairness both sides were trying to play the game at pace in front of more than 13,000 supporters, but with McDonald, Chin, two frees, and Oisin Pepper points, Wexford led 0-6 to 0-4, after fifteen minutes.

Kilkenny corner-forward Nial Brassil got in on the act with some fine points from frees, while Tom Phelan also struck over some nice long points, leaving the sides deadlocked 0-8 apiece after thirty minutes.

As the experimental Kilkenny matched their opponents, Wexford were thrown a lifeline approaching the break, with four unanswered points from Chin, free and 65, McDonald and Charlie McGuckin leaving them with an interval lead of 0-12 to 0-11, as Paddy Deegan pointed along with efforts from Nial Brassil frees, keeping the visitors very much in contention.

The sides exchanged points through the opening second half exchanges through Ian Carty and Niall Brassil, free, but for a brief spell it looked as if Wexford were about to assume control as they tagged on three quickfire points through Diarmuid O'Keeffe, Mikie Dwyer and Richie Lawlor to lead 0-16 to 0-12, eight minutes into the second half.

When Wexford looked to push on they were hit by a splendid Kilkenny counter attack which left Tom Phelan unmarked inside the defence to beat keeper James Lawlor from close range, with the same player pointing within minutes to have the sides level, 0-16 to 1-13.

The sides were still deadlocked 019 to 1-16, after fifty minutes, but eleven minutes from the end, Kilkenny capitalised on some dreadful Wexford defending, leaving sub Billy Sheehan clear on goal and he easily beat the advancing keeper James Lawlor, to give his side a single point lead, 2-16 to 0-21.

While Kilkenny were giving Wexford much to think about, they were unable to capitalise on their outfield possession with the home side edging their way back to levelling the game, 0-23 to 2-17 through a Ross Banville pointed free with three minutes remaining.

As the game moved towards the end of normal time a Shane Walsh pointed free helped Kilkenny regain the lead, but with the visitors looking like holding out, sub Conall Clancy pointed out of midfield to bring Wexford back level.

When it looked as if the crowd were settling for draw, Wexford eventually produced the fireworks in the closing two minutes of additional time, with Lawlor who impressed hugely in midfield goaling, while the workrate of Conor Hearne was seen to effect as he pointed with the final stroke of the game.

Wexford: J Lawlor; S Reck, L Ryan, C Devitt; S Donohoe, D Reck, I Carty (0-1); D O'Keeffe (0-3), R Lawlor (1-1); C Hearne (0-4), M Dwyer (0-1), C McGuckin (0-1);O Pepper (0-2), C McDonald (0-4), L Chin (0-3, 0-2 frees, 0-1, '85). Subs: R Banville (0-3 frees) for Chin (ht); C Foley for Donohoe (44); K Foley for Dwyer (47), Corey Byrne Dunbar (0-1) for Pepper (47); C Clancy (0-1) for O'Keeffe (54), D Clarke for Carty (68), K Scallan for D Reck (72).

Kilkenny: A Tallis; M Butler, E Cody, N Rowe; D Blanchfield, P Moylan, P Walsh; P Degan (0-1), S Murphy (0-1); T Phelan (1-4), CKenny (0-2), P Cody (0-1); G Dunne, J Donnbelly (0-2), N Brassil (0-5 frees). Subs: C Buckley for Blanchfield (40), K Doyle for Murphy (42), S Walsh (0-1 free) for Dunne (47), N Brennan for Kenny (49), D Dunne for Moylan (54), I Byrne (0-1) for Phelan (58), B Sheehan (1-0) for Brassil (60).

Referee: S Stack (Dublin).