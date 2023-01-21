Harty Cup previews: Tipp sides aim to set up derby final but face stern battles

Ardscoil and Cashel met already in the group stage and the clash in October was level in injury-time when Shane Gleeson goaled to hand Ardscoil Rís the win
Harty Cup previews: Tipp sides aim to set up derby final but face stern battles

REMATCH: Cashel CS's Darragh Spillane and Ardscoil Rís's Matthew O Halloran in action during their group stage meeting. Pic: Brian Arthur

Sat, 21 Jan, 2023 - 07:25
Eoghan Cormican

Harty Cup semi-finals

Ardscoil Rís v Cashel Community School, Kilmallock, 12.30pm 

These two have already met this season. Their group stage clash in October was level in injury-time when Shane Gleeson goaled to hand Ardscoil Rís the win. Cian Scully and 2022 Clare minor midfielder Diarmuid Stritch were the other Ardscoil Rís goalscorers that afternoon. All three require watching. For Cashel, Ronan Connolly is their general around the middle, while Ben Currivan is the go-to figure further up.

Verdict: Ardscoil Rís 

Midleton CBS v Thurles CBS, Mallow, 3pm 

Thurles were well beaten at this stage of the competition 12 months ago. There are six players in the current lineup who featured during the 15-point semi-final hammering by Ardscoil Rís. They’ll not be shy on motivation here.

Midleton’s inside line of Jack Leahy, Ben Walsh, and James O’Brien were responsible for their 2-15 quarter-final tally. And while that’s a fair total to be posted by just three players, the East Cork college will require a greater spread if they are to get back to a first final since 2019.

Verdict: Midleton CBS

More in this section

Mayo v Roscommon - Connacht FBD League Final Mayo capture first FBD League title in a decade with win over Roscommon
Cork v Limerick - McGrath Cup Final Green shoots aplenty for Cork after defeating Limerick in McGrath Cup final
Jubilee Teams at Kilkenny v Limerick - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final The O'Connors of St Martin's: A father and son story of a life lived through sport
<p>BACK FOR MORE: Tipperary's Patrick Maher with Ciaran Joyce of Cork during last year's championship. Pic: INPHO/Evan Treacy</p>

Bonner Maher makes return as Tipp name side for Cork clash

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.245 s