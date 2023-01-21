Harty Cup previews: Tipp sides aim to set up derby final but face stern battles

Harty Cup semi-finals

Ardscoil Rís v Cashel Community School, Kilmallock, 12.30pm

These two have already met this season. Their group stage clash in October was level in injury-time when Shane Gleeson goaled to hand Ardscoil Rís the win. Cian Scully and 2022 Clare minor midfielder Diarmuid Stritch were the other Ardscoil Rís goalscorers that afternoon. All three require watching. For Cashel, Ronan Connolly is their general around the middle, while Ben Currivan is the go-to figure further up.

Verdict: Ardscoil Rís

Midleton CBS v Thurles CBS, Mallow, 3pm

Thurles were well beaten at this stage of the competition 12 months ago. There are six players in the current lineup who featured during the 15-point semi-final hammering by Ardscoil Rís. They’ll not be shy on motivation here.

Midleton’s inside line of Jack Leahy, Ben Walsh, and James O’Brien were responsible for their 2-15 quarter-final tally. And while that’s a fair total to be posted by just three players, the East Cork college will require a greater spread if they are to get back to a first final since 2019.

Verdict: Midleton CBS