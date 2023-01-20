Cork’s Mark Keane set for AFL return with Adelaide

The Ballygiblin man is headed to the Crows. 
Cork’s Mark Keane set for AFL return with Adelaide

HOME OR AWAY: Mark Keane arrives for a game with the Cork hurlers. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Fri, 20 Jan, 2023 - 12:53
Maurice Brosnan

Cork player Mark Keane is set to return for a second stint in the AFL with Adelaide Crows.

Keane previously spent three years with Collingwood before deciding to return to Ireland last year. He joined the hurling squad for 2022 and helped his club Ballygiblin to an All-Ireland junior hurling title last week.

Keane famously scored a stunning late goal in the 2020 Munster championship clash with Kerry at Páirc Uí Chaoimh after Collingwood granted him permission to play Gaelic football.

The move back to Australia comes at short notice given Adelaide did not have a list spot available until they returned to pre-season training last week. Tall Fischer McAsey, a former top-10 draft pick, retired citing a loss of passion to play the game. Keane can play in a similar position.

“You would be hard pressed to describe on paper the impact Mark Keane has made on this club since he returned 18 months ago,” announced Ballygiblin on social media.

“One North Cork, two Cork county championships, two Munster championships and the pinnacle one All-Ireland go some way to describe it, but doesn’t capture it all. The impact he made on the club at all levels was simply incredible.

"He always had time for everyone young or old. Always will have an encouraging word for the juveniles. Always willing to help out with fundraising. An all round great club man. So we are losing him for now to Adelaide Crows. We wish him all the best in his new career and will be cheering him on from this side of the world at all hours of the night and morning.” 

Keane joins Conor McKenna, Tadhg Kennelly and Marty Clarke as players who returned to the AFL after coming home to play for their county. The other Irish players signed up to play AFL next year are Oisín Mullin (Mayo), Mark O’Connor (Kerry), and Zach Tuohy (Laois) at Geelong. Meath’s Cian McBride at Essendon. Conor Nash (Meath) and Fionn O’Hara (Westmeath) at Hawthorn. Derry’s Callum Brown at GWS Giants and James Madden (Dublin), and Conor McKenna (Tyrone) at Brisbane.

