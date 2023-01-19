UCC get up and running but fail to impress against 14-man Maynooth

University College Cork 1-18

Maynooth University 0-19

A winning start for UCC. But not, by any means, an impressive one.

That the hosts required two injury-time points to fall over the line against a side who played with a man fewer for the entire second period tells you how unnecessarily difficult a Fitzgibbon opener this was for UCC.

Tom Kingston’s side led 1-11 to 0-8 at the break. That lead swelled to seven early in the second period when Conor Cahalane split the posts for his second point of the evening.

On top of their commanding scoreboard advantage, UCC also enjoyed numerical advantage. Maynooth corner-back Mark Donnelly, following a pair of yellow cards in quick succession, had trudged out to the sideline just before the half-time whistle.

So, at seven up on the scoreboard and a man up inside the whitewash, that, in the simplest terms possible, should have been that.

Fast forward to the 59th minute and midfielder Pierce Blanchfield has just struck the visitors’ fourth on the spin to tie proceedings at 0-19 to 1-16. Momentum is with a buoyant Maynooth, UCC sweating.

It was the hosts who had the look of a team throughout the second half that were operating with 14 men. There was no utilising the extra man. Deliveries out of defence were of a very poor nature. Their decision-making further up was, at times, hair pulling.

On 57 minutes, Daniel Hogan opted against taking a point and instead sprayed possession out to the wing in the direction of Brian Hayes. The pass, though, was telegraphed. An interception followed, the play ending with Maynooth sub Emmet Landy firing over his third to reduce the gap to the minimum (1-16 to 0-18). It was a microcosm of the second half.

Given that they found themselves on the backfoot for almost the entire fourth quarter, it was to UCC’s credit that they were able to summon a response when a response was so desperately needed.

Shane Barrett, far and away their outstanding performer on a freezing cold night at the Dyke, struck his fifth in the first minute of injury-time to nudge the hosts back in front. It was UCC’s first score in 13 minutes and first from play in 16 minutes.

Full-back Niall O’Leary was the unlikely provider of the insurance score thereafter. Upset avoided. A collective sigh of relief from Tom Kingston’s charges.

Maynooth entertain UCD next time out in this three-team group, with UCC on the road to Belfield at the beginning of next month. They won’t again get away with being so disjointed, that’s for certain.

Their first half effort was a sight better than their second half. Their interval lead of six could have been so much more when you consider they took only one of six first half goal chances. Maynooth ‘keeper Niall Holland deserves mention here as he pulled off two fine saves.

Cormac O’Brien hit the post on another occasion, while Robbie Cotter's penalty flew over. Jack O'Connor hit 1-2 from play in the opening period, but did not reappear for the second. It was an absence felt. Only Barrett alone stirred real danger among the Maynooth defence upon the change of ends.

Given their 14-man status, Cathal Fenton’s Maynooth were extremely efficient and economical in their use of possession.

Fresh from his 2-4 for Kilkenny in last weekend’s Walsh Cup win over Laois, Billy Drennan’s freetaking was crucial in Maynooth’s march back into contention. Ditto the impact of sub Emmet Landy.

Ultimately, though, they just fell short.

Scorers for UCC: R Cotter (0-6, 0-5 frees, 0-1 pen); S Barrett (0-5); J O’Connor (1-2); C Cahalane (0-2); N O’Leary, S Daly, C O’Brien (0-1 each).

Scorers for Maynooth University: B Drennan (0-8, 0-7 frees, 0-1 ‘65); E Landy (0-3); C Drennan (0-1 free, 0-1 sideline), A Hickey (0-2 each); P Blanchfield, C Kelly, C Fogarty (0-1 each).

UCC (Cork unless stated): B Saunderson (Midleton); C McCarthy (Sarsfields), N O’Leary (Castlelyons), J Boylan (Na Piarsaigh, Limerick); L Elliott (Sarsfields), E Roche (Bride Rovers), R Downey (Glen Rovers); E Carey (Kilworth), S Daly (Randal Óg); C Cahalane (St Finbarr’s), D Hogan (Sarsfields), C O’Brien (Newtownshandrum); J O’Connor (Sarsfields), S Barrett (Blarney), R Cotter (Blackrock).

Subs: B Hayes (St Finbarr’s) for O’Connor (HT); D Flynn (Ballygiblin) for Carey (37 mins); I Daly (Lismore, Waterford) for Cahalane (47).

Maynooth University (Kilkenny unless stated): N Holland (Tullaroan); D Fogarty (O’Loughlin Gaels), E Molloy (Naomh Éanna, Wexford), M Donnelly (St Lachtains); J Young (O’Loughlin Gaels), C Boran (Naas, Kildare), L Cassin (Faythe Harriers, Wexford); P Blanchfield (Graiguenamanagh), A Hickey (Dunnamaggin); B Drennan (Galmoy), L Hogan (O’Loughlin Gaels), C Drennan (Galmoy); C Fogarty (Lorrha-Dorrha, Tipperary), C Boyle (Castleknock, Dublin), C Kelly (O’Loughlin Gaels).

Subs: E Landy (Windgap) for Kelly (HT); L McHale (Monaleen, Limerick) for B Drennan (54, inj); N Bolger (Bagenalstown, Carlow) for Blanchfield (61, inj).

Referee: T Walsh (Waterford).