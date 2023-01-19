UL show class to pull away from impressive ATU Galway

The sides played out an entertaining Fitzgibbon Cup clash in Ballinasloe. 
MAIN MAN: Gearoid O'Connor of UL. Picture: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

 Kevin Egan at Duggan Park, Ballinasloe

Fitzgibbon Cup 

UL 2-23 

ATU GALWAY 2-10 

A game of two halves at Duggan Park in Ballinasloe saw reigning Fitzgibbon Cup champions UL survive a stern test of their credentials against ATU Galway tonight, in a contest that was laden with far more quality than anyone was entitled to expect on a pitch where the stand side was still partially covered with frozen snow.

Despite the comprehensive winning margin, the Galway side were every bit as good as their star-packed opposition for the opening 30 minutes, and they would have reduced the gap considerably had they taken a lot more of their point-scoring chances in the second half, instead of chasing goals in a bid to get back into the game quickly.

There was no masking UL’s quality after the break however, as they overpowered the home side, with Gearóid O’Connor knocking over scores from all angles, while the strength in depth of the team was illustrated by their ability to spring players of the calibre of Cian Galvin and Colin Coughlan off the bench.

Inspired by a wonderful early goal from Ronan Murphy, set up by a delightful flick from Cian Folan, ATU Galway led for most of a first half that was absolutely fantastic to watch. Kevin Cooney carried the ATU Galway attack and he was central to the second goal, knocked to the net by Folan, while at the other end there were some wonderful points from O’Connor, Killian Sampson, and even goalkeeper Rhys Shelly.

Michael Kiely’s goal from close range helped UL get their noses in front but the real swing moment was just before half time, when Cooney had the ball in the net but saw the score disallowed for square ball, while from the next attack, Mark Rogers rifled the ball to the bottom corner to make it 2-11 to 2-6 at the interval.

Having survived that surge, UL had more than enough firepower in the tank to drive on and win well from there.

Scorers for UL: G O’Connor 0-11 (0-7f, 0-1 65), M Rogers 1-4 (0-2f), M Kiely 1-1, R Shelly 0-1, K Sampson 0-1, S Twomey 0-1, C Darcy 0-1, J Power 0-1, C O’Neill 0-1, J Power 0-1.

Scorers for ATU Galway: K Cooney 0-7 (0-6f, 0-1 65), R Murphy 1-2, C Folan 1-0, E Duggan 0-1.

UL: R Shelly (Moycarkey-Borris, Tipperary); S Staunton (Clara, Kilkenny), TJ Brennan (Clarinbridge, Galway), M Gough (Smith O’Brien’s, Clare); K Sampson (Shinrone, Offaly), B O’Meara (Holycross-Ballycahill, Tipperary), C Flaherty (Carnmore, Galway); C O’Neill (Crecora Manister, Limerick), B O’Sullivan (Kanturk, Cork); D Hanniffy (Oranmore-Maree, Galway), G O’Connor (Moyne-Templetuohy, Tipperary), S Twomey (Courcey Rovers, Cork); M Rogers (Scarriff, Clare), M Kiely (Abbeyside, Waterford), C Darcy (Kilruane McDonaghs, Tipperary).

Subs: C Coughlan (Ballybrown, Limerick) for Hanniffy (23), C O’Dwyer (Cashel King Cormacs, Tipperary) for Gough (half-time), J Power (Clonea, Waterford) for Darcy (42), I Byrne (Glenmore, Kilkenny) for Flaherty (55) 

ATU GALWAY (Galway clubs unless stated): D Fahy (Ardrahan); J Forde (Liam Mellows), P Martin (Kilconierin), L Prendergast (Ballinderreen); E Duggan (St. Thomas’), S Neary (Castlegar), P Scally (Raharney, Westmeath); R Meehan (Ballinderreen), D Parr (Athenry), K Cooney (Sarsfields), J Grealish (Oranmore-Maree), D Nevin (Cappataggle); R Murphy (Tommy Larkins), C Folan (Moycullen), E Hunt (Beagh).

Subs: S Treacy (Killimor) for Scally (45), E Madden (Bodyke, Clare) for Parr (55) Referee: N Malone (Clare)

