Ex-Kerry boss Peter Keane to return to management with Killarney Legion

The race to succeed Rathmore as next year’s Kerry intermediate club football champions has taken a twist with the news that former Kerry senior manager Peter Keane is set to manage Killarney Legion in 2023.

The three-time All-Ireland winning minor manager and former Kerry senior boss was in charge of Killarney Legion for two seasons in 2014 and 2015. He is now set to take up his first managerial role since his term as Kerry senior football manager ended in August 2021.

Keane enjoyed a very successful first stint with Killarney Legion, reaching the 2015 senior county final, only losing out to a Declan O’Sullivan-inspired South Kerry after a replay.

Keane takes over the Legion reins from Ned English for what will be one of the most competitive club championships across the country.

The former Kerry boss will be joined on opposite sidelines by former Limerick manager Billy Lee, who is in charge of Austin Stacks, Eamonn Fitzmaurice, who is coaching the Clifford-led and newly crowned All-Ireland junior champions, Fossa.

It has also been confirmed that Keith Moynihan - who has spent the last number of years in charge of Mallow - will become the new manager of Castleisland Desmonds for 2023.

The Annascaul native has a fine track record as a coach with the Cork side of late, and he will join a list of leading managers who will be operating at intermediate level.

Former Kerry senior selector Liam Hassett is in charge of Laune Rangers and another former Kerry senior football selector, James Foley is part of the Kilcummin backroom team. Ex Na Gaeil boss Mark Bourke has taken over at Milltown/Castlemaine.

Elsewhere, William Harmon has also confirmed that he is standing down as Kerins O’Rahillys senior football manager after guiding the club to County and provincial success in 2022.

In hurling, Abbeydorney have lost the services Bruff native John Mulqueen, a former Limerick minor manager, due to work commitments.

Meanwhile, on the injury front, Kerry and Na Gaeil midfielder Diarmuid O’Connor faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines after an injury he picked up early in Kerry’s one-point McGrath Cup win over Clare in the Austin Stack Park last Sunday week.

O’Connor has damaged ankle ligaments and he faces six to eight weeks of rehab before he can hope to see any league action for the Kingdom.

Kerry boss Jack O’Connor intimated before the McGrath Cup that players involved in the various All-Ireland Club competitions would get a well-earned rest.

"The lads who come back after their club action over the next few weeks hopefully we need a few weeks off, there is no question about it. It could be March before we see some of those fellows."

One of those involved in club action of late, Kerry goalkeeper Shane Ryan said that he doesn’t require surgery on a shoulder injury he has been rehabbing and confirmed that he is ready to get back in with the Kerry squad straight away.

There is mounting speculation that O’Connor may add a number of extra players to his squad for the league, including Mark Ryan, Joe Linehan (Churchill) and David Mangan (Laune Rangers).

Gavin Dooley (Causeway) has been ratified as the Kerry senior hurling captain for 2023.