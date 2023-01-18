Late Nolan point rescues draw for SETU Carlow against Mary I 

SETU Carlow 1-16 Mary I 1-16

THERE was a thrilling finish to this Fitzgibbon Cup opening round tie in Carlow on Wednesday night as SETU Carlow full forward Chris Nolan levelled the game deep in injury time after both sides had goaled during the added time by referee James.

The home supporters thought their side had grabbed victory when left-half forward Kenny Ryan, the Toomevara clubman, clipped the ball to the Mary I net as the hosts led 1-15 to 0-16.

But direct from the puckout Mary I stormed to attack and, amid a cluster of bodies in the Carlow goalmouth, it was right half-back Waterford’s Carthach Daly who swept the ball to the Carlow net. But there was one last twist as Carlow attacked, drew a free and Carlow county senior Nolan from Mount Leinster Rangers slotted his fifth point of the game as matters finished level.

A draw was a fitting result to a well-contested game and a share of the spoils was always on the cards as the teams were deadlocked on a total of eight times.

Mary I made a good start with full forward Colin O’Brien pointing his side in front within in the first minute. Left corner forward Devan Ryan cut a line ball over the Carlow bar and then showed fine accuracy from frees as the Limerick students built an 0-5 to 0-1 lead after 12 minutes.

But Carlow came right into contention with Kilkenny’s Cian Kenny, Chris Nolan, Thomas Keyes and Kenny Ryan all prominent in attack.

The sides were level 0-8 at half time and it was score for score for much of the second half until Carlow established a three point lead by the 47th minute, two Mark Troy points helping in quick succession helping to build that advantage.

But Mary I replied with a string of points and the teams were level going into the added time which produced the late fireworks.

Scorers for SETU Carlow: C Nolan 0-5, 0-3f, K Ryan 1-1, C Kenny 0-4, 0-1f, T Keyes 0-3, M Troy 0-2, R Foley 0-1.

Scorers for Mary I: D Ryan 0-8, 0-7f, 0-1 line cut, C Daly 1-0, D Ryan, J Gillane (2 frees), J Devaney 0-2 each, C O’Brien, J Nolan 0-1 each.

SETU Carlow: J Lawler, P Casey, C Burke, A Daly; J O’Connell, P Delaney, G Lynch; D Blanchfield, C Nolan; K Ryan, C Kenny, T Keyes, M Troy, C Nolan, J Morrissey.

Subs: R Foley for Morrissey (h/t); B McGinley for Kenny (49); P Ryan for Troy (51).

Mary I: J Gillane; J Ryan, K Ryan, P J Fanning; C Daly, D Ryan, R Power; C Wadding, D McLaughlin; D Cahill, C Power, J Nolan; J Devaney, C O’Brien, D Ryan.

Subs: C Byrne for McLaughlin (42); S Punch for C Power (46).

Referee: J Owens (Wexford).