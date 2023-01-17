TU Dublin secure penalty shootout win after pulsating clash with UL 

University of Limerick 3-11 TU Dublin 1-17 (TU Dublin win 3-1 on penalties, AET)

Unable to separate these sides after 80-plus minutes of pulsating action at UL, it took penalties for TU Dublin to book a spot in the last eight of the Sigerson Cup.

The home side will have a second chance, after digging deep to twice kick levelling scores in the dying embers of this game.

UL’s pitch, playable, despite the poor weather, was a freezing location for this tie, but both sides cannot be accused of lacking in desire to progress. The penalties, which saw UL blaze two off-target, went the way of Dublin University, with sub-keeper Joshua Finlay saving, before Sean Guiden, Shane Cunnane and Killian McGinnis all converted.

The game itself, saw UL ease into a five-point half-time lead. Their goal, from Millstreet’s Darragh Cashman put them 1-2 to 0-1 clear after 12 minutes. TU Dublin struggled to create much but Kevin Callaghan’s fisted goal kept them in touch, on 22 minutes. But UL closed the half with five of the last six points.

A brace of efforts from Paul Walsh and Paul Keaney as well as a Ciaran Downes point put them in a strong position.

However, after Walsh clipped over another, TU Dublin took over with 2-5 in a dominant period put them 3-8 to 1-10 ahead. Goals from McGinnis and Callaghan did the damage as UL wilted.

There was another twist, with the hosts bagging the last four points. Limerick’s John Hayes, Clare’s Emmett McMahon, and two right at the death – from Paul Keaney and Ciaran Downes pushed the game to extra-time.

The sides traded scores but ultimately would find three apiece in this period. Again, TU Dublin thought they’d won it through a Guiden free but the final say way Lisseycasey’s Aaron Griffin.

But TU Dublin, joint-managed by Adam Doran and Eoghan O’Grady prevailed from the penalties, just enough to shade a typically dramatic Sigerson clash.

Scorers for University of Limerick: P Walsh 0-5 (2f, 1m); P Keaney 0-4 (2f) D Cashman 1-0; M Lenehan, E McMahon (1f) 0-2 each; J Hayes, C Downes, B McNamara, A Griffin 0-1 each.

Scorers for TU Dublin: K Callaghan 2-2; S Guiden (0-3f) 0-5; C Grimes 1-0; C Hickey 0-2; F O’Shea, K McGinnis 0-1 each.

University of Limerick: C Flaherty (Galway); M Dempsey (Kildare), C Moriarty (Kerry), B McNamara (Clare); D Cashman (Cork), E McLaughlin (Mayo), D Casey (Leitrim); D Walsh (Clare), P Keaney (Leitrim); C Downes (Clare), E McMahon (Clare), M Lenehan (Cork); P Walsh (Kerry), S McDonnell (Cork), P Mathews (Louth).

Subs: D Mangan (Kerry) for McLaughlin (46), I Ugweuru (Clare) for Lenehan (51), C Glennon (Roscommon) for Cashman (52), J Hayes (Limerick) for Walsh (61), S McDonnell (Cork) for Downes (69), J O’Brien (Offaly) for Moriarty (70), Walsh for McMahon (81)

TU Dublin: D Brooks (Wexford); S Ryan (Meath), A Daly (Westmeath), F O’Shea (Wicklow); C Hanley (Mayo), C Hickey (Meath), C Grimes (Kildare); R Deegan (Dublin), K McGinnis (Dublin); R O’Dwyer (Dublin), S Cummins (Roscommon), S Guiden (Dublin); M Lavin (Dublin), R McAllister (Monaghan), D Campion (Meath).

Subs: N Carolan (Cavan) for Daly (28), J Finlay (Dublin) for Brooks (inj – 38), F Murray (Diblin) for Grimes (51), M O’Keeffe (Dublin) for McAllister (61), C Murphy (Dublin) for O’Dwyer (64), O’Dwyer for O’Keeffe (extra-time), Grimes for Hanley (70)

Referee: S Mulvihill (Kerry)