Lack of minor decoupling would put teenagers at risk of burnout

Munster chairman Ger Ryan has warned a combination of the minor grade at inter-county and club level returning to U18 without decoupling will put talented teenagers in jeopardy of burnout.

Speaking in his address to the province’s annual convention, the Tipperary native, a former chairman of the medical, scientific and welfare committee as well as the age grades group, expressed his fear as there appears to be growing support for doing away with decoupling.

“The medical and scientific advice put forward in this context is very clear; if club age grades in some counties revert to U18, then returning inter county minor to U18 – while also allowing these players to be eligible for adult teams within their counties – will lead to an overburdening of our talented 18-year-olds and would mean a significant increase in the number of teams such players would be available for and managers to whom they would be answerable,” Ryan stated.

“In short, it increases the risk of burnout, overtraining and overuse injuries.”

Although the age grades debate has been suspended from last year’s Congress to an abandoned Special Congress last autumn to next month’s gathering, Ryan still senses there is need for further discussion.

“While there is an understandable frustration at the lack of an agreed position on age grades and there is demand for decisions to be made soon, I am not convinced that we are ready to make definitive decisions right now.

“It is important following all the uncertainty and changes since 2016 that we don’t lose the good things done and that we take the time and space to make decisions that will bring greater certainty and last for at least five years.”

Following Munster secretary Kieran Reddy’s support for the split season, Ryan believes it has been an overall positive addition especially for players and is not going anywhere.

“The most important point in relation the split season is – does it work for players and it seems to me that most players, whether they be club only players or players who play both club and inter-county, are happy with the season in terms of the greater predictability it brings for them.

“We can and should continue to review the operation of the split season but for me it is a good development that is here to stay. The new football championship will have a further impact on its operation in 2023 and we look forward to seeing how that will go.”