Lack of Munster hurling final replay cost Munster GAA up to €1million

A replay in last year’s Limerick-Clare Munster senior hurling final would have given the province’s units a much-needed post-pandemic boost, says outgoing treasurer Dermot “Weeshie” Lynch.

The Annascaul man, who was voted in as Munster PRO at Friday’s convention having completed his term as treasurer, reported the game watched by 45,690 in FBD Semple Stadium returned a gross gate of €1.23 million, just over 25% of the total gate receipts for the competition.

As a result of a first full season since 2019, the Munster Council were able to distribute a hefty €1.8m in club development grants to cover capital grants work in the last three years, €930,000 from the council itself.

Following the pandemic, the facility of a replay only applies to All-Ireland senior finals. Lynch readily acknowledges the time constraints of the split season but would like exceptions to be made for the six provincial deciders as was previously.

"I know the fixtures schedule is set by a higher body but you’d love to see a replay allowed in the provincial finals. That game, we would have sold out a replay within 40 minutes because it was such a good game of hurling. Both teams were flat to the mat.

“Unfortunately, the fixtures calendar at the moment doesn’t provide for that but you’d definitely have taken €900,000 to €1m on a replay.

“We topped up the Central Council grants to distribute an unprecedented amount of grants to clubs, the highest any province has ever distributed. It’s something we’re proud of, we’re reinvesting what we’re receiving and we could do a lot more of it in the event that our senior finals are level at the end of normal time and there is a second day.”

The Cork-Kerry semi-final game in Páirc Uí Rinn recorded a gross gate of €126,750 with an attendance of 10,714 but the fixture, especially when it is played in Killarney and is a final, has attracted considerably higher figures.

It is a concern of Lynch’s that substantial money will be required to update almost all of the county grounds in the province.

“A lot of our stadia around the province need capital and that wasn’t a problem for previous treasurers prior to me. But we may have a situation where they require investment and if we can’t do that a lot of the major games in the province will be held in one or two venues, possibly Cork or Thurles.”

Lynch believes the cashless system has been a great benefit to the Munster Council bearing in mind the increased overheads such as security now in excess of €420,000 and ticket commission over €340,000. He has spoken before of his fears for the lack of young stewards coming through as Munster have had to rely further on the hiring of companies.

“We certainly feel the older generation who have given a lot of their time to the grassroots and they’re not used to the new technology but we will have facilities at our gates for them going forward. But carrying large amounts of money at gates are yesterday.”

Because of the online booking, Munster GAA were able to confirm the Fossa-Castletown Munster Club JFC semi-final in Coolyroe in November was a sell-out before throw-in. Just over 1,500 attended the game in Quaid Park.

Lynch recalls: “We could see that game was going to a sell-out because of David Clifford so instead of being stretched on the day and the game going back half an hour with crowd congestion we had extra stewards and Gardaí and it ran like clockwork.”

Cork’s Bob Ryan switches briefs with Lynch from PRO to treasurer and Lynch is looking to further develop the streaming partnership with StreamSport with the possible introduction pre and post-match guest analysts. Lynch is also looking at augmenting the matchday experience at major fixtures with pre-game entertainment.