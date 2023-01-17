'I admire the way he's going about things' - Canning praise for Clifford's Joe show

Joe Canning has walked in David Clifford's shoes; the superstardom from an early age, the hoards of kids zeroing in on him immediately after any game he plays, the pressure to perform.

A day after Clifford's latest piece of Croke Park sorcery while in club colours, Canning was a few miles down the road in Smithfield for the launch of the 21st series of TG4's Laochra Gael.

Canning's life story will air on Thursday, January 26 and will chart the Galway man's rise from teenage prodigy to inter-county icon, multiple All-Star and All-Ireland senior medal winner. Sounds uncannily familiar to the Clifford tale as it happens and Canning admits he can relate to the current mania around the Fossa phenom.

"I can, in some ways," said Canning who sees another similarity in how both he and Clifford try to keep outside influences at arm's length. "When I was starting out, social media was only just starting to become prominent. I think he's not on social media. He's a fair man to keep off that in today's world. I still don't know a lot about him, which I like in a way because he lets his football do the talking on the pitch. I admire the way he's going about things. He is, I suppose, the biggest superstar in the GAA at the moment, especially after the year he's had. He's somebody that you'd have to really admire, for any kid coming up nowadays."

Canning, Hurler of the Year in 2017 when he collected that All-Ireland senior medal with Galway, admitted he thought long and hard about whether to finally pull down the shutters and do the TV reveal.

"As probably all journalists will know, I was very guarded a lot of the time when I was public speaking, or how I portrayed myself in public," said the five-time All-Star who retired in 2021. "So I've spoken about a couple of things in the show that I've never spoken about before. Hopefully that gives an insight on some things anyway. In one sense, I am a very guarded person but in another sense, when you do a show like this after you've retired, you let your guard down a little bit and talk about things."

Canning is currently living in Limerick close to Monaleen, the new AIB All-Ireland intermediate club champions, though insists he would never consider a transfer from his beloved Portumna.

"I'd never do that, I'll stay with Portumna as long as they want me and as long as I can play," said the 34-year-old.

Likewise, the Galway minor coach hasn't any intention of getting involved in a coaching or managerial capacity with any other club or county.

"Myself, Johnny Kelly, Sean Treacy, Niall Hayes are involved back home and we'll try and look after a few of the younger lads coming up with Portumna, no real interest in helping out another club, to be honest. I'll try and do my bit with my own club and help out the minors with Galway."

Last year was Canning's first away from the Galway senior setup and he said he attended the majority of their games as a supporter.

Henry Shefflin's crew beat Dublin last weekend to qualify for the Walsh Cup final at Croke Park on Saturday week.

"I don't think you can really judge how anyone is going for the Championship until it actually starts," he said. "You hear people saying after a league final, whoever wins it, 'Jesus, they are going to win the All-Ireland'. I think it is different now because the Championship is almost like a league, teams are playing nearly every second week. Look, Limerick are the team to beat obviously, no doubt about it but there are going to be teams that can trouble them."