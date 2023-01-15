Donnacha Ó Dálaigh the difference as mighty Monaleen outlast Tooreen

All-Ireland Club IHC final

Monaleen (Limerick) 1-17 Tooreen 1-15 (Mayo)

Monaleen made history by becoming the first Limerick side to annex the Intermediate All-Ireland hurling title, doing so Saturday at the expense of Mayo’s Tooreen in a thrilling Croke Park decider.

'Relief' was the word employed by winning Monaleen manager and former Tipperary player, Eoin Brislane. He was appointed just over 12 months ago by the city club following relegation to the second tier in Limerick. Since then, a near-flawless run has seen them unbeaten through 13 championship matches – securing a hat-trick of titles.

Monaleen follow Na Piarsaigh (Senior, 2016) and Blackrock (Junior, 2010) in bringing All-Ireland club titles back to Shannonside.

Brislane’s men trailed at the interval, 1-9 to 1-7, with Liam Galvin finding a late goal in the half for Tooreen. Before that, Monaleen had been a little under-par, failing to find their groove. There were some bright moments, including points from Andrew La Touche Cosgrave, Ed Doyle and a nice effort from Mark O’Dwyer. In amongst it was a Dan Power goal, created by La Touche Cosgrave.

Stopping those in red from finding their top gear were the Mayo men, who’d eventually see all six of the starting forwards on target in a vibrant display. Cathal Freeman, Eoin Delaney and David Kenny all contributing superbly taken scores in a quality first half.

Tooreen’s main issue was that the margin was just two points, despite having dominated in many sectors.

Brislane was quick to acknowledge the quality and effort from Ray Larkin’s side: “Full credit to them, they were outstanding. They brought everything, their fitness, their work rate. They had us at sixes and sevens, to be fair. But we regrouped at half-time, we made a couple of adjustments and went man for man. We isolated Donnacha O Dálaigh inside on his own. The big thing was to get the ball delivered in a bit deeper.

“Tooreen used a lot energy in that first half and we knew if we could stay going that the opportunities would come. In fairness, to a man, our guys stayed at it. There was times where we could have dropped the head, but we didn’t. That has been a characteristic of this team all year”, beamed Brislane.

Tooreen’s accuracy fell in the second half, and with it, Monaleen improved. But when Cathal Freeman landed his third point of the evening on 51 minutes, the team and supporters, who hail from near the Roscommon border, started to dream.

But Mark O’Dwyer, still carrying a knock sustained in their semi-final win, landed a few and a top-drawer effort to level this game on 53 minutes, then Monaleen led, thanks to Donnacha O’Dálaigh.

He was instrumental in turning the tide. A Limerick U20 last year, he ignored a quiet opening half, before standing tallest when the need was greatest. Rattling off five second half points, including a sealing effort in stoppage time, his scores were crucial in securing the title for the once-again dual senior club.

“We re-grouped at half-time and just made smarter decisions. It paid off," explained the young attacker. He was naturally thrilled to have achieved something that so many hurlers can only dream about.

“It's a fantastic feeling. Here with the lads I grew up with, training 2-3 times a week, playing matches with them. Going to war with them on the pitch and having a sweet victory in Croke Park, the best pitch in Ireland, is an unbelievable feeling."

It left Tooreen shattered on the hallowed turf as Monaleen finally established a two-point lead they could hold. Freeman and Bokland landed late points by Ó Dálaigh ensured it was pure ecstasy at the final whistle for Monaleen.

The Limerick hurling train shows no signs of slowing down.

Scorers for Monaleen: M O’Dwyer (0-7, 4 frees); D O’Dálaigh (0-5); D Power (1-0); A La Touche Cosgrave (0-2); E Doyle, S Griffin, J Fitzgerald (0-1 each).

Scorers for Tooreen: S Boland (0-4, 2 frees); L Lavin (1-1); C Freeman (0-3); S Regan, F Boland, E Delaney (0-2 each); D Kenny (0-1).

MONALEEN: J Power; S Griffin, B Canny, J Porter; L Morrisson, L Lyons ©, R Lyons; J Fitzgerald, L McHale; D Power, M O’Dwyer, L Murphy; D Ó Dálaigh, E Doyle, A La Touche Cosgrave.

Subs: D Moloney for Power (54), E O’Driscoll for O’Dwyer (61).

TOOREEN: B Douglas; C Henry, M Morley, O Greally; J Boyle, S Coyne, D Kenny; S Kenny, D Huane; C Freeman, F Boland, L Lavin; S Boland, S Regan, E Delaney.

Subs: K Feeney for Huane (51), G Nolan for Henry (59).

Referee: C Cunning (Antrim).