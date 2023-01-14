Limerick's Monaleen secure All-Ireland intermediate hurling crown

All-Ireland club intermediate hurling final

Monaleen 1-17 Tooreen 1-15

Monaleen were crowned All-Ireland intermediate champions after a titanic tussle with Tooreen of Mayo in Croke Park.

The Limerick outfit led after 53 minutes, eventually seeing off an incredible effort from the Connacht side.

Neither county had ever been represented at this stage in the intermediate grade – Monaleen now follow Na Piarsaigh and Blackrock, who returned senior and junior crowns to the Treaty county.

It is a first Intermediate hurling success for the Treaty, further emphasising the rising hurling tide on Shannonside. For Tooreen, it also represented a maiden All-Ireland final appearance.

The underdogs, Tooreen, led 1-9 to 1-7 at half-time, after a superb half of shooting and execution, capped by a goal from Liam Galvin to push them clear.

Monaleen had a goal through Dan Power but were not at their fluent best.

Their second half showing was led by Donnacha O’Dálaigh, who clipped over five points, including a superb clincher to see off a tiring Tooreen. Eoin Brislane’s Monaleen did enough when it mattered and fired three of the last four scores to secure national honours.

Scorers for Monaleen: M O’Dwyer 0-7 (0-4 frees); D O’Dálaigh 0-5; D Power 1-0; A La Touche Cosgrave 0-2; E Doyle, S Griffin, J Fitzgerald 0-1 each.

Scorers for Tooreen: S Boland 0-4 (0-2 frees); L Lavin 1-1, S Regan, F Boland, C Freeman, E Delaney 0-2 each; D Kenny 0-1.

MONALEEN: J Power; S Griffin, B Canny, J Porter; L Morrisson, L Lyons ©, R Lyons; J Fitzgerald, L McHale; D Power, M O’Dwyer, L Murphy; D Ó Dálaigh, E Doyle, A La Touche Cosgrave.

Subs: D Moloney for Power (54), E O’Driscoll for O’Dwyer (61).

Tooreen: B Douglas; C Henry, M Morley, O Greally; J Boyle, S Coyne, D Kenny; S Kenny, D Huane; C Freeman, F Boland, L Lavin; S Boland ©, S Regan, E Delaney.

Subs: K Feeney for Huane (51), G Nolan for Henry (59).

Referee: Colum Cunning (Antrim).