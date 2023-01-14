Stewartstown's Gareth Devlin is driven on by memory of 2005

It's the one day of the year when you can roll out all the rejected marketing straplines of pride of place, and men becoming giants, and the glory of the small parish. All that good stuff. And nobody would think any less of you.

But let’s get real. As much as it’s a big day for Stewartstown in the Junior final and Galbally in the Intermediate decider, for this day, they are orbiting Planet David Clifford.

The usual approach is to play down the significance. But Gareth ‘Mannies’ Devlin has no interest in that. He’s a surviving member of the team that reached the 2005 final and is haunted by the memory of not showing up on a day that Paul Galvin ran the show for Finuge.

Last Saturday those memories drove him on. He became more vocal than ever before when their semi-final against Clifden stretched into extra-time. With the game in the balance, he netted the crucial late goal to send them back to Croke Park.

“From this end of it, with David Clifford, his brother Paudie, all added in, it is an absolute pleasure to be playing in Croke Park. Even if it is against them, I don’t care but it is a privilege to be playing on the same pitch as them,” he bubbles over in enthusiasm.

“It’s definitely a chance that I am going to live every minute of it. At the same time, to be honest, I was so disappointed in my performance that day in the All-Ireland final against Finuge.

“Because I was only young and naïve, I didn’t beat myself up about it at that age. And nobody was going to tell me about it either because I was so young.”

He’s 35 now, but you never stop learning your craft.

As a youngster he made Tyrone minor panels, and made fleeting appearances for the senior team under Mickey Harte, but he wouldn’t have been pushed on the level of sacrifice required to make it at the highest level.

He was a lethal forward at club level though and drew admirers as far away as Chicago, where he was invited to play for the Parnells club last summer.

A self-employed engineer, he took up the offer but before long the club were announcing a series of Galacticos coming out; Conor Meyler, Rian O’Neill, Michael McKernan, Ceilum Doherty, Barry O’Hagan, Connaire Mackin… And yet, Devlin was the man to get you a score in a tight spot.

“To even be gracing the same field as those lads was unbelievable. I lived with Meyler and McKernan and Ceilum Doherty and Barry O’Hagan out there,” he reveals.

“Those boys enjoyed the beer and the nights out too, but when it came to performing, they knew when to wrap it up and keep the mouth closed!

“It’s in the likes of Conor to keep himself ticking over like that. We were training two, three nights a week anyway and then Meyler would have had us up doing a few kicks and a bit of running as well as that.

“It was definitely an eye-opener for me to see the level of commitment they put in, to play to county standard.”

He wasn’t prepared to go to the lengths of Meyler in taping up his mouth to ensure nasal breathing during his sleep, but across the summer, plenty of habits rubbed off on him. An encouraging text sent by Tyrone joint manager Feargal Logan, who had played with Devlin for Stewartstown, helped.

“I came back like a new man. I think it’s all down to Feargal Logan, as he sent a message to Conor when he was out there saying, ‘Look after that man, we have a Championship to win when he comes back,’ he laughs.

“I think Meyler was being careful around me too, just nudging me out the door to a bit of training, instead of maybe heading off to a bar for a while.

“But it was great to get away. The split season, it suited the county lads and suited everything the way it worked out. I can’t complain. Just to get away and then come home as fresh and eager to play football again was unreal.”

And then there’s Galbally, up against Rathmore.

Five years ago, they won a county Under-21 title that is the stock flavour of the current senior team. That final was a curtain-raiser for the senior final when Omagh St Enda’s won, managed by former Derry manager Paddy Crozier and captained by Joe McMahon.

Now, Crozier is managing Galbally. McMahon is double-jobbing as coach with Tyrone and Galbally. It’s McMahon’s second All-Ireland final in 16 months after Tyrone’s All-Ireland win in 2021.

“I don’t know how you would describe it, but it’s certainly fortuitous,” says McMahon.

“I think when you are involved in a Tyrone sense with a great group of players and management, and the same with Galbally, my job is easy. You do what you do and you plan and prepare and it is up to the lads to deliver on it and thankfully in both cases it has brought Tyrone to where they wanted, and hopefully Galbally can follow the same path.”

For most, McMahon was an unlikely coach. He just appeared too laid-back and relaxed to slip into a pair of skinny bottoms and bellow from the bottom of his lungs, Rory Gallagher-style.

His career trajectory told a different story, however. He worked at the Ulster Council and was exposed to top coaching there before moving into teaching. He helped out with his brother-in-law Conor Shields’ Clogher Eire Óg in 2019 before going into the Fermanagh backroom team under Ryan McMenamin.

Then Tyrone called, they won an All-Ireland in his first year, it rolled into the next, Galbally came along and he’s continued to get his reps in. So how does he describe his coaching style?

“A bit like teaching, you move along with the message you want to get across and how you want to deliver it, what you want to get out of the session.

“There are times when you think things could be improved upon and that’s when maybe you can raise your voice a bit, or bring a bit more to it, ask questions of fellas.

“I think a lot of game-based training, exposure to scenarios and stressing to the players in those moments. Essentially, that’s what they are going out to do, play in high-pressure moments in games and you would hope in that moment that the decisions they make and take are the right ones because they have experience of it.

“Plenty of repetition as well. I like to see that. It reinforces the message that you are trying to deliver.”

He’s found a home from home with Galbally. He may be a townie and they are indisputably country. But he always was drawn to people from there. Their facilities are the envy of almost every club in Ulster and they have the biggest membership of any Tyrone club.

“For any club to get to an All-Ireland final and represent their club in Croke Park, any player would see that as a major accomplishment and something that dreams are made of. That’s one thing. The other is going down there and walking away with the cup as well,” he adds.

Clifford’s Planet, for sure. But there are lands to be explored within it.