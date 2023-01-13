Dublin's young brigade can stake claim for role with seniors, says Dunphy

Dublin hurling defender Andrew Dunphy reckons a window of opportunity has opened for the county's former U-20 stars to jump through.

Dunphy was full-back on the Dublin team that contested the delayed 2020 All-Ireland U-20 final against Cork, in the summer of 2021, and has since become a senior regular.

Several of his old teammates featured last weekend in new manager Micheal Donoghue's first senior game in charge, a seven-point Walsh Cup defeat of Antrim.

Goalscorer Liam Murphy, Darragh Power, Enda O'Donnell and Darach McBride all featured at Parnell Park and are graduates from the 2020 team while Lee Gannon, who also played in that U-20 final, has since nailed down a senior spot with the Dublin footballers.

Speaking at an Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup promotion, DCU student Dunphy said opportunity is knocking for many of his ex U-20 colleagues ahead of tomorrow's Round 2 clash with Galway.

"There are a good few lads there at the moment in the panel that would have been involved in that U-20 group," said Dunphy of Donoghue's current 50-man senior panel.

"It's great to see them driving on and being involved. You wouldn't expect anything less from them because those lads are top-class hurlers. They would have been expected to move on to the senior team."

Donoghue could do with all the fresh talent he can get his hands on because he has lost 10 players from the Mattie Kenny-managed 2022 panel.

Those who won't feature include former captains Liam Rushe and Chris Crummey as well as 2022 vice-captain Cian O'Callaghan, Sean Moran and Mark Schutte.

Donoghue has acknowledged that it is a lot of leadership to lose at the one time though Dunphy isn't overly concerned.

"I know a few of the lads have left but there are plenty of leaders still in the dressing-room."