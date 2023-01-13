Dublin's young brigade can stake claim for role with seniors, says Dunphy

Dunphy was full-back on the Dublin team that contested the delayed 2020 All-Ireland U-20 final against Cork, in the summer of 2021, and has since become a senior regular.
Dublin's young brigade can stake claim for role with seniors, says Dunphy

NEW BLOOD: DCU Dóchas Éireann and Dublin hurler, Andrew Dunphy. Pic: ©INPHO/Tom Maher

Fri, 13 Jan, 2023 - 07:29
Paul Keane

Dublin hurling defender Andrew Dunphy reckons a window of opportunity has opened for the county's former U-20 stars to jump through.

Dunphy was full-back on the Dublin team that contested the delayed 2020 All-Ireland U-20 final against Cork, in the summer of 2021, and has since become a senior regular.

Several of his old teammates featured last weekend in new manager Micheal Donoghue's first senior game in charge, a seven-point Walsh Cup defeat of Antrim.

Goalscorer Liam Murphy, Darragh Power, Enda O'Donnell and Darach McBride all featured at Parnell Park and are graduates from the 2020 team while Lee Gannon, who also played in that U-20 final, has since nailed down a senior spot with the Dublin footballers.

Speaking at an Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup promotion, DCU student Dunphy said opportunity is knocking for many of his ex U-20 colleagues ahead of tomorrow's Round 2 clash with Galway.

"There are a good few lads there at the moment in the panel that would have been involved in that U-20 group," said Dunphy of Donoghue's current 50-man senior panel. 

"It's great to see them driving on and being involved. You wouldn't expect anything less from them because those lads are top-class hurlers. They would have been expected to move on to the senior team."

Donoghue could do with all the fresh talent he can get his hands on because he has lost 10 players from the Mattie Kenny-managed 2022 panel.

Those who won't feature include former captains Liam Rushe and Chris Crummey as well as 2022 vice-captain Cian O'Callaghan, Sean Moran and Mark Schutte.

Donoghue has acknowledged that it is a lot of leadership to lose at the one time though Dunphy isn't overly concerned.

"I know a few of the lads have left but there are plenty of leaders still in the dressing-room."

More in this section

Tipperary v Clare - Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League Group 1 'You’re going to have to show something for your efforts' - time for Brian Lohan and Banner to deliver silverware
New York v Mayo - Connacht GAA Football Senior Championship Quarter-Final 'Disgusting' media reaction to Connacht championship draw, says provincial chief 
Carlow v Meath - O'Byrne Cup Group B Round 1 Third O'Byrne Cup fixture cancelled as Carlow pull out of Laois clash 
<p>CLASS APART: Pictured is DCU Dóchas Éireann and Kilkenny hurler, Adrian Mullen. PICTURE: INPHO/Tom Maher</p>

Former skipper Adrian Mullen not expecting to be top Cat again

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.252 s