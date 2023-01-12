Third O'Byrne Cup fixture cancelled as Carlow pull out of Laois clash 

A third O’Byrne Cup game has been cancelled as Carlow have pulled out of this weekend’s rescheduled game against Laois citing college football commitments, sickness and injury.
The fixture, which was moved from Wednesday night due to a waterlogged pitch in Stradbally, will not now go ahead. Neither team can qualify for the knock-out stages.
In a statement this morning, Leinster GAA confirmed: “Due to Sigerson Cup commitments, injuries and sickness Carlow are unable to fulfil their O Byrne Cup fixture at the weekend. This game will not now take place.”
Two other games – Wexford v Louth and Westmeath v Kildare – which had been scheduled to be played last night have already been cancelled.
On Wednesday night, Offaly manager Liam Kearns declared the integrity of the competition had been “shot” by Louth’s decision to concede their group game against Wexford having already qualified for the semi-finals. They are due to face Offaly in Dowdallshill on Sunday.
However, Kearns has suggested they may yet hand Louth a walkover as they have had a week’s break.