UL deliver at key junctures to overcome UCC at soaked Mardyke 

There was no adapting to the elements in Wednesday evening’s first-round Sigerson Cup tie. They were simply to be endured.
UL deliver at key junctures to overcome UCC at soaked Mardyke 

HOP BALL: UCC’s Maurice Shanley soloes past UL’s Paul Keaney in the Sigerson Cup clash at The Mardyke in Cork last night. Pic Eddie O’Hare

Wed, 11 Jan, 2023 - 22:18
Eoghan Cormican, Mardyke

UL 2-7 UCC 0-10 

An absolute dog of a night down the dyke.

A crossfield gale. Sheets upon sheets of rain. A sod, come the end, that was as brown as it was green, as cut up as it was soft.

There was no adapting to the elements in Wednesday evening’s first-round Sigerson Cup tie. They were simply to be endured.

Whatever bit of football either drenched side were capable of conjuring up, they were to be commended for. In the end, UL’s conjuring of a few special moments at key junctures in proceedings proved the difference.

Their reward for this three-point win is a second-round tie against TU Dublin. As for Billy Morgan’s UCC, they must overcome ATU Galway next time out to remain alive in the competition.

Back to those key moments, the first of which arrived 18 minutes into the first half. A stunning strike to the roof of the UCC net by UL half-forward Paul Matthews.

The evening’s opening goal brought the visitors back on level terms (1-2 to 0-5). More importantly, it served to wipe out UCC’s smart and busy opening that had the hosts 0-5 to 0-1 in front after 17 minutes. Those five points had come from five different boots, heightening the impressiveness of their first quarter endeavours.

UL saw midfielder Daniel Walsh black-carded shortly after Matthews’ goal for a foul on the lively Killian Falvey. Their temporary reduction to 14, though, was unable to halt the momentum they had mined from the green flag.

Ciaran Downes put them in front for the first time, with Paul Keaney then doubling their advantage with a ridiculous kick from the sideline.

UCC sub Dylan Geaney had the interval gap down to the minimum, 1-4 to 0-6, when ending a 13-minute wait for a UCC score. The Cork students, same as in the opening half, were quicker into their running upon the change of ends. A Sean Quilter ‘45 and free nudged them back in front. They might even have had a goal during this period too, Sean O’Connor’s effort deflected around the post by a trailing leg.

UCC’s lead was still a solitary point when the game’s second goal presented itself seven minutes from time. A Briain Murphy foot block on James McCarthy saw referee Brendan Griffin point to the spot. Paul Walsh’s penalty was saved by Dylan Foley, but the Brosna man was straight onto the rebound to move UL 2-5 to 0-9 in front.

UCC could only muster a point in response and so it was a winning start for last season’s beaten finalists, who were minus Galway’s Jack Glynn and Mayo’s Eoghan McLaughlin.

Scorers for UL: P Keaney (0-4, 0-1 free); Paul Walsh (pen), P Matthews (1-0 each); J Coyne, C Downes, A Griffin (0-1 each).

Scorers for UCC: S Quilter (0-4, 0-2 frees, 0-1 ‘45); S Merritt, F Herlihy, K Falvey, S O’Connor (0-1 mark), M Cronin (free), D Geaney (0-1 each).

UL: C Flaherty (Claregalway, Galway); M Dempsey (Moorefield, Kildare), C Moriarty (Annascaul, Kerry), J Coyne (Ballyhaunis, Mayo); D Cashman (Millstreet, Cork), J McCarthy (Kenmare, Kerry), D Casey (Leitrim Gaels, Leitrim); D Walsh (Kilmurry-Ibrickane, Clare), P Keaney (St Mary’s, Leitrim); P Matthews (St Fechin’s, Louth), C Downes (Kilmihil, Clare), M Lenahan (Buttevant, Cork); P Walsh (Brosna, Kerry), S McDonnell (Mallow, Cork), E McMahon (Kildysart, Clare).

Subs: A Griffin (Lissycasey, Clare) for Casey (HT); I Ugweuru (Éire Óg Ennis, Clare) for McDonnell (43 mins); G Hassett (Laune Rangers, Kerry) for Lenahan (49); J O’Brien (Durrow, Offaly) for Walsh (56); D Mangan (Laune Rangers, Kerry) for McCarthy (59).

UCC (Cork unless stated): D Foley (Éire Óg); M Shanley (Clonakilty), D O’Mahony (Knocknagree), D Burke (Na Gaeil, Kerry); M Cooper (Dr Crokes, Kerry), B Murphy (Nemo Rangers), B Curtin (Kilshannig); S Merritt (Mallow), B Hartnett (Douglas); J Murphy (Éire Óg), F Herlihy (Dohenys), K Falvey (Annascaul, Kerry); S Quilter (Austin Stacks, Kerry), R Quigley (Moyle Rovers, Tipperary), S O’Connor (Clonmel Commercials, Tipperary).

Subs: D Geaney (Dingle, Kerry) for Quigley (15 mins, inj); R Murphy (Listry, Kerry) for Curtin (43); M Cronin (Nemo Rangers) for Quilter (50).

Referee: B Griffin (Kerry).

More in this section

Meath v Sligo - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 2A Goals the key to success as ATU Sligo down MTU Kerry 
Jordan Shiels is tacked by Mark Lavin and Killian McGinnis 10/1/2023 TU Dublin prove too strong for ATU Galway in Sigerson opener 
Derry v Tyrone - Bank of Ireland Dr McKenna Cup Round 3 Derry's late show reels Tyrone in at Owenbeg 
UL deliver at key junctures to overcome UCC at soaked Mardyke 

Harty Cup quarter-final: Early goal crucial as Cashel knock out Christians

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.235 s