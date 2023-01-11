UL deliver at key junctures to overcome UCC at soaked Mardyke 

UL 2-7 UCC 0-10

An absolute dog of a night down the dyke.

A crossfield gale. Sheets upon sheets of rain. A sod, come the end, that was as brown as it was green, as cut up as it was soft.

There was no adapting to the elements in Wednesday evening’s first-round Sigerson Cup tie. They were simply to be endured.

Whatever bit of football either drenched side were capable of conjuring up, they were to be commended for. In the end, UL’s conjuring of a few special moments at key junctures in proceedings proved the difference.

Their reward for this three-point win is a second-round tie against TU Dublin. As for Billy Morgan’s UCC, they must overcome ATU Galway next time out to remain alive in the competition.

Back to those key moments, the first of which arrived 18 minutes into the first half. A stunning strike to the roof of the UCC net by UL half-forward Paul Matthews.

The evening’s opening goal brought the visitors back on level terms (1-2 to 0-5). More importantly, it served to wipe out UCC’s smart and busy opening that had the hosts 0-5 to 0-1 in front after 17 minutes. Those five points had come from five different boots, heightening the impressiveness of their first quarter endeavours.

UL saw midfielder Daniel Walsh black-carded shortly after Matthews’ goal for a foul on the lively Killian Falvey. Their temporary reduction to 14, though, was unable to halt the momentum they had mined from the green flag.

Ciaran Downes put them in front for the first time, with Paul Keaney then doubling their advantage with a ridiculous kick from the sideline.

UCC sub Dylan Geaney had the interval gap down to the minimum, 1-4 to 0-6, when ending a 13-minute wait for a UCC score. The Cork students, same as in the opening half, were quicker into their running upon the change of ends. A Sean Quilter ‘45 and free nudged them back in front. They might even have had a goal during this period too, Sean O’Connor’s effort deflected around the post by a trailing leg.

UCC’s lead was still a solitary point when the game’s second goal presented itself seven minutes from time. A Briain Murphy foot block on James McCarthy saw referee Brendan Griffin point to the spot. Paul Walsh’s penalty was saved by Dylan Foley, but the Brosna man was straight onto the rebound to move UL 2-5 to 0-9 in front.

UCC could only muster a point in response and so it was a winning start for last season’s beaten finalists, who were minus Galway’s Jack Glynn and Mayo’s Eoghan McLaughlin.

Scorers for UL: P Keaney (0-4, 0-1 free); Paul Walsh (pen), P Matthews (1-0 each); J Coyne, C Downes, A Griffin (0-1 each).

Scorers for UCC: S Quilter (0-4, 0-2 frees, 0-1 ‘45); S Merritt, F Herlihy, K Falvey, S O’Connor (0-1 mark), M Cronin (free), D Geaney (0-1 each).

UL: C Flaherty (Claregalway, Galway); M Dempsey (Moorefield, Kildare), C Moriarty (Annascaul, Kerry), J Coyne (Ballyhaunis, Mayo); D Cashman (Millstreet, Cork), J McCarthy (Kenmare, Kerry), D Casey (Leitrim Gaels, Leitrim); D Walsh (Kilmurry-Ibrickane, Clare), P Keaney (St Mary’s, Leitrim); P Matthews (St Fechin’s, Louth), C Downes (Kilmihil, Clare), M Lenahan (Buttevant, Cork); P Walsh (Brosna, Kerry), S McDonnell (Mallow, Cork), E McMahon (Kildysart, Clare).

Subs: A Griffin (Lissycasey, Clare) for Casey (HT); I Ugweuru (Éire Óg Ennis, Clare) for McDonnell (43 mins); G Hassett (Laune Rangers, Kerry) for Lenahan (49); J O’Brien (Durrow, Offaly) for Walsh (56); D Mangan (Laune Rangers, Kerry) for McCarthy (59).

UCC (Cork unless stated): D Foley (Éire Óg); M Shanley (Clonakilty), D O’Mahony (Knocknagree), D Burke (Na Gaeil, Kerry); M Cooper (Dr Crokes, Kerry), B Murphy (Nemo Rangers), B Curtin (Kilshannig); S Merritt (Mallow), B Hartnett (Douglas); J Murphy (Éire Óg), F Herlihy (Dohenys), K Falvey (Annascaul, Kerry); S Quilter (Austin Stacks, Kerry), R Quigley (Moyle Rovers, Tipperary), S O’Connor (Clonmel Commercials, Tipperary).

Subs: D Geaney (Dingle, Kerry) for Quigley (15 mins, inj); R Murphy (Listry, Kerry) for Curtin (43); M Cronin (Nemo Rangers) for Quilter (50).

Referee: B Griffin (Kerry).