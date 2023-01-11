Goals the key to success as ATU Sligo down MTU Kerry 

Two goals inside the opening five minutes of the second-half from the excellent Joe Keaney and Jack Davitt, who nervelessly converted a penalty, put the home side in front and set them up for a six-point win.
Wed, 11 Jan, 2023 - 22:03
Liam Maloney

Sigerson Cup – Round One 

ATU Sligo 4-6 MTU Kerry 0-12 

MTU Kerry paid a hefty price for the concession of four goals as they lost to ATU Sligo at a rain-soaked Ballinode in the opening round of the Sigerson Cup.

A fourth ATU Sligo goal midway through the second period from Aaron Kelleghan ended MTU Kerry's hopes.

In difficult weather conditions – with incessant rain throughout – it was MTU Kerry who settled quickly and Tony Brosnan's class was obvious from the outset.

The Kerry senior opened the visitors' account with a converted '45' after two minutes.

MTU Kerry dominated the opening quarter and were 0-4 to 0-0 ahead by the 14th minute, with Brosnan having added a further two points from frees and there was a big point from play by midfielder Mark Nolan, one of only a handful of non-Kerry players in the MTU line-up.

MTU Kerry would end up regretting a couple of goal chances not taken – Conor Frayne went close but directed a shot wide and Darragh Lyne went even closer – his piledriver came off the crossbar with 20 minutes gone.

Lyne's chance came a minute after ATU Sligo finally woke up – Luke Molloy hit the side-netting with a decent goal shot – and the hosts' eventually got their act together when Jack Davitt goaled from a rebound after Oisin McLoughlin's goalbound shot was denied by a fine save from MTU Kerry goalkeeper Keith O'Leary.

Davitt's goal sparked ATU Sligo went in front for the first time following points by Maitias Barrett and Joe Keaney.

But MTU Kerry were still moving the ball went and they notched excellent points through Anthony Darmody and Gary Vaughan.

A superb point from Richard O'Rourke on the stroke of half-time brought ATU Sligo level, 1-3 to 0-6.

It still looked as if MTU Kerry could prosper in the second-half, especially with Brosnan leading the charge, but their game crumbled when ATU Sligo goaled twice early in the second period.

Indeed, ATU Sligo could have scored more goals in that second-half – Fola Ayorinde fizzed a shot wide and substitute Cillian McGahon was denied by yet another good save by Keith O'Leary.

MTU Kerry scored six points in the second-half, the best of these scores coming from Keith Evans and Conor Frayne, who also had a shot at goal that was put out for a '45'.

Tony Brosnan wrapped up the visitors' scoring in stoppage time when he converted a free.

Scorers for ATU Sligo: Jack Davitt (2-0, 1-0 pen), Aaron Kelleghan (1-1), Joseph Keaney (1-0), Maitias Barrett (0-2, 2f), Richard O'Rourke (0-1), Oisini McLoughlin (0-1, 1f), Cillian McGahon (0-1) 

Scorers for MTU Kerry: Tony Brosnan (0-5, 4f, 1'45'), Anthony Darmody (0-2), Gary Vaughan (0-1), Mark Nolan (0-1), Keith Evans (0-1), Conor Frayne (0-1), Ryan O'Grady (0-1) 

ATU Sligo: L Jennings (Mayo), S Tuke (Dublin), C Seoighe (Galway), A Gleeson (Roscommon), M Walsh (Sligo), DJ Earley (Kildare), S O'Brien (Sligo), M Barrett (Galway), K McGee (Sligo), R O'Rourke (Donegal), J Keaney (Sligo), F Ayorinde (Westmeath), J Davitt (Sligo), L Molloy (Cavan), O McLoughlin (Leitrim) 

Subs: S Tuke (Dublin) for R O'Rourke, 42 (temporary); S Tuke (Dublin) for DJ Earley, 49 (temporary); C McGahon (Cavan) for J Davitt, 52; P Prior (Leitrim) for K McGee, 60 

MTU Kerry: K O'Leary (Kerry), G Vaughan (Kerry), E Carroll (Kerry), L Chester (Kerry), D Rusk, (Kerry), T Cronin (Kerry), M Nee (Galway), D Lyne (Kerry), M Nolan (Dublin), E Looney (Kerry), K Evans (Kerry), A Darmody (Kerry), C Frayne (Meath),T Brosnan (Kerry), R Holmes (Limerick) 

Subs: R O'Grady (Kerry) for M Nolan, 45; C O'Sullivan (Kerry) for G Vaughan, 55; R McCarthy (Cork) for D Lyne, 60 

Referee: L Devenney (Mayo)

