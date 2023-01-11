Harty Cup quarter-final: Early goal crucial as Cashel knock out Christians

Harty Cup quarter-final

Cashel Community School 1-13 CBC Cork 0-13

A goal 40 seconds after the throw-in and two goal line saves in the fifth and sixth minute of second half injury-time propelled Cashel Community School into the last four of the Harty Cup.

Despite managing just four second-half points, only one of which arrived from play, Cashel’s seven-point interval lead was enough to sustain them all the way to the finish line and, in the process, condemn Christians to a quarter-final defeat for the second year running.

Christians had a near gale behind them for that second period, but two points was as close as they got. Ronan Connolly’s fifth free in the second minute of injury-time shoved Cashel back out to three in front, meaning the Cork students had to manufacture a green flag to force extra-time.

David Cremin was off target with the first of three goal chances they would subsequently engineer, while both of goalkeeper Eoin Coughlan’s 20-metres frees were repelled in the fifth and sixth minute of stoppages.

Bar those injury-time chances, Christians had failed to threaten the opposition goal all afternoon long. Only two of their starting six forwards scored from play. Compensating for this paltry contribution were midfielders Peter O’Shea and Michael Finn. The former struck four from play, while the latter clipped the same amount from frees.

Cashel had the elements in their corner for the first half. It was a first half that began with a Ben Currivan goal after only 40 seconds and a half that ended with Cashel 1-9 to 0-5 in front.

Their seven-point interval lead should have been far greater. Joint-captain Ronan Connolly hit six points in total. His wides tally, though, was just one less than this figure for the first half alone. In total, Cashel registered nine first half wides.

The winners were under the thumb for much of the second half, but just about succeeded in keeping their account ticking over.

Currivan drew fouls each time he got onto possession, two of which he converted in the third quarter, while Adam Daly, on 47 minutes, provided their sole score from play of the second period.

That white flag left the score 1-12 to 0-9. The fourth quarter belonged to Christians. But in this arm wrestle of a contest, played in the most testing of conditions, it was Cashel who won enough of the key moments to keep alive their bid for a first Harty crown.

Scorers for Cashel Community School: R Connolly (0-6, 0-5 frees); B Currivan (1-2, 0-2 frees); C Ryan, G O’Dwyer, O O’Donoghue, D McGrath, A Daly (0-1 each).

Scorers for CBC Cork: M Finn (0-4 frees), P O’Shea (0-4 each); F Barry, R Cummins (0-2 each); D Cremin (0-1).

Cashel Community School: T Breen (Boherlahan-Dualla); C Ryan (Golden-Kilfeacle), D Spillane (Fethard), C Byrne (Golden-Kilfeacle); J Quinlan (Fethard), G O’Dwyer, D Fogarty (Boherlahan-Dualla); O O’Donoghue (Cashel King Cormacs), S Buckley (Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams); E Ormond (Golden-Kilfeacle), D McGrath (Cashel King Cormacs), R Connolly (Cashel King Cormacs); B Currivan (Golden-Kilfeacle), R Darcy (Boherlahan-Dualla), A Daly (Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams).

Subs: A Walsh (Cashel) for Ormond, P Dalton (Golden-Kilfeacle) for Darcy (both 50 mins).

CBC Cork: E Coughlan (Blackrock); C Dunphy (Erin’s Own), J O’Callaghan Maher (Douglas), D Browne (Blackrock); P Lehane (Na Piarsaigh), B Kingston (Mallow), D Wall (Glen Rovers); P O’Shea (Erin’s Own), M Finn (Midleton); T Buckley (Blarney), D Cremin (Midleton), G O’Shea (Douglas); F Heffernan (Mallow), M O’Dwyer (Russell Rovers), R Cummins (Russell Rovers).

Subs: F Barry (Douglas) for O’Shea (23 mins, inj).

Referee: J O’Halloran (Limerick).