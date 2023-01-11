'He just wants to play football and compete against the best' - Rennie impressed by Clifford modesty 

David Clifford’s Fossa team-mate Matt Rennie never ceases to be impressed by the footballer of the year’s ability to remain grounded in the face of the hysteria that surrounds him.

The post-match mania around Clifford following the club’s AIB All-Ireland JFC semi-final win over Castletown last Saturday was nothing new to Rennie but his fellow forward reports that he takes it all in his stride.

“It’s incredible how modest he is. He doesn’t even have an Instagram account and if he did, he would probably have 150,000 followers. He’s not interested in that kind of stuff. He just wants to play football, compete against the best. He’s a very laidback individual so that’s not the type of individual he is at all.”

Rennie knows that while the attention may be difficult at times for both he and his brother Paudie they are mindful they are representing their club and Kerry.

“They’re extremely modest fellas and they’re just competitors. They watch every different sport, they’re just obsessed with sport, they’re just sports people, really. I would say… it can get frustrating. Like, if you have 500 people coming up to you down the street every time you go for a dinner or something, or go to the movies or whatever, that can get frustrating.

“But the lads realise that they’re ambassadors for Kerry, they’re ambassadors for the GAA, for football, and they’ll always do it with a smile on their face and they’ll sign the autograph and sign the pictures and I think that’s a testament to the characters they are, really. Even if it did piss them off a bit, they would just grind through it, put a smile on their faces, and do it for the fans and for the GAA.”

You won’t find anyone in the Fossa team complaining about the plaudits the siblings receive.

“All the papers and stuff will always want to talk about the Cliffords and I think that’s 100% correct.

“There’s no jealousy or animosity from me anyway and I know for a fact that there’s no jealousy or animosity from my team-mates. (Fossa coach) Éamonn Fitzmaurice calls it the ‘disease of me’ and the negative impact that can have on you, where you might have fellas being more selfish on the pitch, trying to get more headlines.

“We’re delighted that the boys are the stars they are, that they’ve had the success they’ve had, and I hope anyway that they continue to have as much success.”

In the run to Sunday’s AIB All-Ireland junior final against Stewartstown Harps, Rennie recalls the extra-time win over local rivals Listry in the county final in November as being a turning point.

“That was probably the biggest game in the club’s history because they are massive rivals of ours. They are a stone throw away from us only; probably a lot of us don’t like each other as well. There is real rivalry there.

“It was our first adults county final ever in the club’s history so to beat them in it… and previously they had probably beaten us three times so we were probably underdogs going into it and to get over the line that time in the manner than we did in extra-time, I think that was the real landmark for change for club in terms of respect from outside the club and people believed we could progress to win it.”