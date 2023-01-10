'He was just an absolute freak' - Fergal Boland recalls bad day at the office marking Lee Keegan 

The 33-year-old Westport man has announced his retirement despite, as Boland pointed out, being the only Mayo player to win an All-Star nomination in 2022.
JUGGERNAUT: Lee Keegan. Pic: ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Tue, 10 Jan, 2023
Paul Keane

Fergal Boland, who played alongside Lee Keegan in his last game for Mayo, says his former colleague was 'an absolute freak' who could have played on for several more seasons if he'd wanted.

Boland, ironically, was cut loose from the squad when new manager Kevin McStay took over though the strong hope was that Keegan would stay on until he finally confirmed his plans.

Asked ahead of Saturday's AIB All-Ireland club intermediate final, Boland, who will play in the decider for Mayo side Tooreen, said he expected Keegan to come back again this year.

"I probably would have," nodded Boland. "If you look at last season, he was our best player. He was the one player that got nominated for an All-Star so he probably was our player of the championship. Obviously he has kids now and he has just moved into his new house, obviously has massive commitments there.

"But in terms of his football ability, still flying. I know he had a really good season with Westport as well. So yeah, he was still at the peak of his powers I felt anyway."

Boland was part of the Mayo squad for six seasons between 2017 and 2022 and came on as a sub in last summer's All-Ireland quarter-final defeat to Kerry, scoring a point.

The NFL-winning half-forward revealed how he was marked by Keegan many times and recalled one particular interaction which went badly against him when he had just joined the Mayo panel in 2017.

"I think it's underrated how quick he was, I'd say he was one of the quickest in the team," said Boland. "His turn of foot was outrageous. I remember marking him in an A v B game before the 2017 All-Ireland final against Dublin.

"At the time I was just in the panel and trying to get into the 26 for the final the following weekend. I was on the B team and he was obviously playing on the As. I had to mimic a Dublin player that was playing the following weekend, to put it up to him, and I remember he kicked 1-4 on me in that A v B game.

"I was, like, 'Jeez, there's no hope of me getting into the panel now for next weekend'. He was that sort of player. He was so ruthless on the pitch but also in training, he wouldn't take a backwards step. That obviously made him the player he is."

Boland reckons it will be impossible to replace a player like Keegan who had it all.

"He was an absolute freak altogether in terms of his speed, power, his kicking, his skills," said Boland. "Literally, you couldn't beat him in any way, he was just an absolute freak. I got the privilege of sharing a dressing-room with him and I got to mark him a few times which was torturous enough but just a top player and a top person."

