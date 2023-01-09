Split season a success so far, says Leinster GAA secretary

Leinster secretary Michael Reynolds believes the split season has so far been a success from the province’s point of view.

In his annual report to the provincial convention due to take place in Wexford on Saturday week, Reynolds highlights the positivity that fixtures certainty has provided players.

“Regarding the split season, conclusions as to its success or otherwise are yet to be drawn. However, from our viewpoint it would be fair to say it has thus far been a success.

“At a Provincial Fixtures Analysts meeting in June, the common thread from those in attendance was that club players (in reality all players) had for once fixture certainty. Frankly, such comments are a breath of fresh air.

“Similarly, if we could develop a positive and real attitude to player retention it would be another massive benefit to remaining with the current season format. The inter-county scene was to say the least condensed. Be that as it may, we face additional challenges in the year ahead. The yearly calendar is not getting any longer but our demands for additional games does.”

Reynolds feels that the whole debate regarding age grades, which is due to take place again at Congress next month, misses the point.

“Decoupling as with other measurers has helped in no small way in developing fixtures certainty and improving player welfare.

“Over the past number of years, much debate has taken place regarding decoupling and the issue of player retention. I strongly suggest that player retention has nothing to do with age grades but rather our ‘win at all costs’ culture within our Association – how often have players up to the age been left in the dugout and the following years wondering where they have disappeared to?

“There may be other factor(s) that are in play for a player to opt out but not getting creditable game-time must be high on the list and also lack of enjoyment.”

Reynolds also called on counties to back their match officials when they report players and/or mentors.

“When a referee acts, we must ensure that punishment is handed out and served. County Board committees should act honourably in these matters.

“Clubs and counties will go to great lengths to exonerate their players even though it is obvious a serious offense has occurred. To me this shows a lack of respect towards referees and officials. The standards we set in our clubs need to be rooted in the GAA motto of ‘give respect, get respect’.”

Reynolds encourages county officers to attend a national seminar on respect for referees in Croke Park on February 4.