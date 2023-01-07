Nugent hat-trick helps Galbally past Dunmore MacHales

Galbally Pearses ensured that both the intermediate and junior club finals at Croke Park next Sunday will see Kerry clubs taking on Tyrone opposition
Nugent hat-trick helps Galbally past Dunmore MacHales

EARLY START: Ronan Nugent got on the goal trail in the first half for Galbally. File pic: Sportsfile 

Sat, 07 Jan, 2023 - 17:09
Kevin Egan

AIB All-Ireland IFC semi-Final: Galbally Pearses 4-4 Dunmore MacHales 1-9 

A first half hat-trick from Ronan Nugent sucked the life out of Dunmore MacHales at St. Loman’s GAA club in Mullingar this afternoon, as Galbally Pearses ensured that both the intermediate and junior club finals at Croke Park next Sunday will see Kerry clubs taking on Tyrone opposition.

Playing against a stiff breeze, Nugent's first goal came in the third minute, as he showed a nice first touch to slot the ball past Gleeson, soccer-style.

Dunmore responded three minutes with a goal of their own when Damien Redington finished an excellent team move. Shane McGrath and Dylan Brady quickly added points, and with eight minutes gone, the North Galway side were three points to the good.

They didn’t build as they would have wished however and in the 16th minute, Nugent and Cormac Donnelly played a one-two with one another, with Nugent collecting the return to place a ball into the top corner of the net.

The centre forward didn't wait around to grab his hat-trick either. A Pádraig Costello free restored Dunmore MacHales' lead, and in minute 20, Nugent and Donnelly were again the catalysts for the Ulster champions' third goal, Nugent using his left foot to finish to the net on this occasion.

That lead became 3-1 to 1-5 by the end of the half, as Liam Rafferty and Costello exchanged scores.

The bitter breeze favoured Galbally after half time but they struggled to get to grips with it, racking up seven wides in the third quarter, while Costello scoring the only point of that spell from a free.

Daniel Kerr ended Galbally's scoring drought in the 46th minute, but the ensuing 10 minutes belonged to the Connacht champions as they inched a point in front with three minutes to play.

Donnelly made a fantastic mark from the restart following Costello's lead point however, and immediately used the wind to his aid. He sent a raking diagonal pass the way of Kerr, who caught it, and slid the ball into the net, breaking Dunmore hearts and setting Galbally up to close out their win with the last two points of the game.

Scorers for Galbally Pearses: R Nugent 3-1, D Kerr 1-1, L Rafferty 0-1, C Donaghy 0-1f.

Scorers for Dunmore MacHales: P Costello 0-6f, D Redington 1-0, S McGrath 0-1, D Brady 0-1, T Gleeson 0-1.

Galbally Pearses: R McGeary; L Rafferty, C Quinn, Connor Donnelly; M Lennon, C Morris, J Hetherington; E McGarrity, Cormac Donnelly; S Wylie, R Nugent, B Carberry; S Murphy, C Donaghy, D Kerr. Subs: A Carberry for B Carbery (49), F McGarrity for Lennon (58), M Donnelly for Kerr (60+2), P McCaughey for Murphy (60+4).

Dunmore MacHales: C Gleeson; C Lyons, D Rattigan, L Murray; D Forde, C Mitchell, S Murray; M Redington, S McGrath; T Gleeson, J Coen, D Brady; D Redington, P Costello, J Slattery. Subs: B Carr for Coen (42), M Cleary for Slattery (60+2).

Referee: B Cawley (Kildare).

