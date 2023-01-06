Fast start helps Galway secure comfortable FBD League win over Leitrim

Galway 3-21 Leitrim 1-13

Galway manager Pádraic Joyce was pleased with the way his side built up a big lead in the opening half to go and set up a FBD League semi-final meeting with arch rivals Mayo next weekend.

Galway, with five of their All-Ireland final team starting, got on top from the outset and built up a 2-12 to 0-5 interval lead with some flowing football in front of a crowd of 1,200 at the Connacht Air Dome in Bekan.

“It was a great workout, I was delighted with the performance the lads put it. The lads played really well, did all that we asked them and now we have another match next week against Mayo.

“We want to try find a few players to strengthen our squad and a lot of lads who came back in there did well,” said Joyce.

Former All Star Ian Burke, back for his first game since the 2020 Connacht final, was sharp and involved in a lot of Galway scores but it was full-forward Rob Finnerty who led the way with the scores, shooting 1-6 in the opening half, with all but two of it coming from play.

The goal came after eight minutes after he was set by Burke to open up a 1-3 to 0-1 lead.

Leitrim’s opening three points came from placed balls from Keith Beirne and by the time Darragh Rooney kicked their first point from play after 26 minutes, they were 1-9 to 0-4 adrift as Galway dominated all the key positions.

Another free from Beirne was all Leitrim managed before the interval as Galway, with Cillian McDaid and John Maher on top in midfield, pulled away with debutant wing-back Daniel Flaherty and corner-back Johnny McGrath among the scorers.

There was a bad blow for Leitrim before the interval when Burke scrambled home a goal to push the lead at the break out to 13 points.

Paul Keaney pulled back a point after the restart for Leitrim which Galway sub Tomo Culhane cancelled shortly afterwards but Andy Moran’s men got a big boost when a good run by Jack Heslin was finished to the net by Barry McNulty after 40 minutes.

Beirne added another free moments later to cut the gap to nine points.

But that was as close as they got. Cathal Sweeney, Matthew Tierney and Finnerty quickly kicked points as both sides emptied their benches.

Five Galway subs managed to score after coming on as the Tribesmen continued to be full of running and it was no surprise when they got a third goal.

It came when Finnerty slotted home a penalty after 56 minutes after sub Brian Mannion was fouled just when it seemed he was poised to hit the net.

Veteran Paul Conroy, who made his debut back in 2008, came on and scored for Galway as they ran out deserved winners against a Leitrim side who battled to the end with Keith Beirne finishing the contest with eight points.

Scorers for Galway: R Finnerty 2-7 (1-0pen, 0-2f, 0-1m), I Burke 1-1, T Culhane 0-2 (0-1f), J McGrath 0-1, D Flaherty 0-1, C Sweeney 0-1, M Tierney 0-1f, J Heaney 0-1m, P Conroy 0-1, E Murphy 0-1, D Canney 0-1, N Grainger 0-1.

Scorers for Leitrim: K Beirne 0-10 (0-7f, 0-2m), B McNulty 1-0, P Keaney 0-2 (0-1m), R Rooney 0-1.

Galway: B Power; J McGrath, S Fitzgerald, J Foley; D McHugh, Billy Mannion, D Flaherty; J Maher, C McDaid; C Sweeney, M Tierney, J Heaney; I Burke, R Finnerty, B McHugh.

Subs: E Murphy for Heaney (blood 10-17), M Barrett for McDaid (half-time), T Culhane for McHugh (half-time), Murphy for Flaherty (43), Brian Mannion for Burke (50), J Kirrane for Foley (50), P Conroy for Tierney (53), D Canney for Heaney (53), D Varley for Billy Mannion (55), T O’Malley for Power (55), N Grainger for Finnerty (64).

Leitrim: N O’Donnell; A Reynolds, D Casey, C Reynolds; S Quinn, C Farrell, R O’Rourke; P Keaney, D Wrynn; D Rooney, J Heslin, A Flynn; O McLoughlin, K Beirne, E Sweeney.

Subs: C McGloin for Farrell (blood 10-15), B McNulty for McLoughlin (half-time), D Flynn for S Quinn (half-time), McGloin for Farrell (43), T Quinn for A Reynolds (43), M McKiernan for Sweeney (51), S McLoughlin for C Reynolds (67).

Referee: A Clogher (Roscommon).