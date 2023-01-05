Stephen O’Keeffe not expected to make Déise return

Stephen O’Keeffe is not expected to return to the Waterford set-up despite receiving overtures from new manager Davy Fitzgerald.

Speaking after last Tuesday’s Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League win over Tipperary in Mallow, Fitzgerald revealed he had invited the Ballygunner goalkeeper to join the squad.

“I talked to Stephen a while back,” said the Clare native. “We’ve asked him to rejoin the panel. Whether he does or not, we’ll know in the next few weeks.

“If he does, we’d love to have him, it’d be great. And if he doesn’t, we’ve two good lads (Billy Nolan and Shaun O’Brien) there as well. Obviously, you’re going to ask the best players in Waterford to play.”

While Fitzgerald wants to give the 31-year-old as much time as possible to consider the offer, it does not appear O’Keeffe will return to county colours having last played for the Déise in their All-Ireland SHC final defeat to Limerick in December 2020.

Prior to November’s Munster final win over Na Piarsaigh, O’Keeffe said: "Ah look, at the moment I’m fully just concentrating with Ballygunner. It’s not even on the radar.”

O’Keeffe is coming off another outstanding club campaign with the Waterford and Munster champions and delivered a remarkable shot-stopping performance in last month’s All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Ballyhale Shamrocks. His display prompted Kilkenny goalkeeper Eoin Murphy to post on Twitter that he is the greatest of all time.

Confirming his inter-county retirement in October 2021, O’Keeffe said: "I've given it a good nine or 10 years now and I think that chapter is finished for myself. Really enjoying playing with the brothers and some of the childhood friends in Ballygunner, it's after giving me a real lease of life so I'm really enjoying it and I'm not ready to give it up just yet."

After O’Keeffe’s club-mate Paddy Leavey started against Tipperary earlier this week, more Ballygunner players are expected to be drafted into the panel for Sunday week’s final Group A clash with Clare in Ennis on Sunday week.