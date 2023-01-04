Laverty kicks-off Down reign with win over Monaghan

Dr. McKenna Cup Section A

Monaghan 0-12 Down 2-10

Down made a winning start under new manager Conor Laverty with a deserved win over Monaghan in the McKenna Cup at Castleblayney.

Goals in either half by Andrew Gilmore and Odhrán Murdock made the difference for a Down team who could have made several other slick moves count in the form of three-pointers had they been more clinical in the final third.

Monaghan were first off the mark through Mícheál Bannigan and although a Barry O’Hagan point brought Down level, Bannigan quickly doubled his tally with a well-struck free.

Donagh McAleenan and Andrew Gilmore pushed Down ahead for the first time and with the away side creating numerous goal chances, it seemed like only a matter of time until they would hit the net.

A slick move eventually teed up Andrew Gilmore to do just that and with O’Hagan and Gilmore both adding points and Monaghan’s only replies coming through Seán Jones and Conor McCarthy, the Mourne men were well worth their 1-6 to 0-6 half-time lead.

Down doubled their lead soon after the restart when Man of the Match Odhrán Murdock, who helped them dominate the midfield battle for much of the second half, charged through the heart of the home defence to rifle home a well-taken goal. Monaghan did manage a brief purple patch via points from Francis Hughes, Bannigan and lively substitute Stephen O’Hanlon, but with the number of subs made climbing well into double figures, their momentum was short-lived.

Down’s subs made their presence felt, with Michael Ireland, Rory Mason and Patrick Branagan all getting on the scoresheet during the final quarter to keep Down clear.

Elsewhere, Tyrone opened their campaign with a 0-17 to 1-7 win over Fermanagh at Healy Park, having let 0-6 to 0-3 at half-time. Ultan Kelm had a late goal for the Ernesiders.

Armagh beat Antrim 2-20 to 2-8, Conor Turbitt and Joe Sheridan with the Armagh goals. Odhran Eastwood had two goals for Antrim.

Scorers for Monaghan: M Bannigan 0-4 (2f, 1 ’45); C McCarthy (2f), S Jones, S O’Hanlon 0-2 each; F Hughes, S Carey 0-1 each.

Scorers for Down: A Gilmore 1-2 (0-2f); O Murdock 1-1; B O’Hagan 0-3 (1f); D McAleenan, M Ireland (m), P Branagan, R Mason 0-1 each.

Monaghan: D McDonnell; S Hanratty, R Wylie, T McPhillips; D Treanor, K Lavelle, K Loughran; F Hughes (0-1), M McCarville; K Gallagher, M Bannigan (0-4, 2f, 1 ’45), F Beggan; J Irwin, C McCarthy (0-2f), S Jones (0-2).

Subs: S Slevin for Irwin (H-T); S O’Hanlon (0-2) for Jones (41); F Kelly for Gallagher, S Carey (0-1) for Beggan (both 49); C Lennon for Hughes, D McElearney for Loughran (57).

Down: J O’Hare; R Magill, P Laverty, C Francis; R McCormack, N McParland, N Donnelly; S Annett, O Murdock (1-1); M Walsh, D McAleenan (0-1), S Millar; R Carr, B O’Hagan (0-3, 1f), A Gilmore (1-2, 0-2f).

Subs: C Doherty for Walsh (20); D Magill for McAleenan, O McCabe for Millar, L Kerr for Donnelly (all 46); M Ireland (0-1m) for O’Hagan (53); R McEvoy for McCormack, P McCarthy for R Magill (both 56); P Havern for Annett (59); T McInerney for Carr, R Mason (0-1) for Gilmore, P Branagan (0-1) for Murdock (all 67).

Referee: C Roberts (Antrim).