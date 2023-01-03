Jack O'Connor worried about burnout for Clifford and other stars

Kerry boss Jack O'Connor says that although he is in favour of the split season, he is worried about issues of burnout for some of his players, including star man David Clifford.

2022 was a stellar year for O'Connor as Kerry secured McGrath Cup, National League, Munster, and All-Ireland titles in O'Connor's first year of his third term in charge of the Kingdom.

The split season meant that all four titles were safely in the bag come the fourth Sunday in July, but some of his charges have been on the go right through to the middle of December.

O'Connor says he is largely in favour of the new system.

"From a management point of view I think it’s great. We were finished in July and were able to relax for a while, just go to club matches and whatever. From a player’s of view it is obviously better when they are able to devote all their attention to one particular team or another. I thought when they were jumping back and forth between clubs and intercounty wasn’t great really.

"It was very unfair on the clubs because it was like clubs were only getting players on loan for a couple of weeks, whereas now they are in with their clubs and training with the lads is better from a club point of view."

O'Connor said that the unique club system in Kerry is in danger of putting extra pressure on players. He also revealed that five players had to leave the team holiday early to play in an East Kerry divisional final.

"The only reservation I have is in a county like Kerry you have three championships, as opposed to most counties have one. Kerry have SFC, the Club Championship and the District Championships, that can be tough going. You have players playing into November and for example in the case of five Kerry lads who had to fly back a day early from our team holiday to play in an East Kerry O’Donoghue Cup Final between Crokes and Spa. They are playing into December so that is far from ideal and I would be just a bit worried about issues of burnout in the long term.”

One of the players who was in action almost into the middle of December was David Clifford. The Fossa star has been in scintillating form as his club have captured the Munster club junior football championship crown.

Fossa have an All-Ireland semi-final to prepare for in January and O'Connor says the workload on Clifford and his brother Paudie is a concern.

"It is of course a concern for David as (well as) for the other lads still playing club. I think it is no coincidence that David had such a good year last year and Paudie because Fossa was knocked out early from the Club Championship and so was East Kerry. So I reckon they got a good break in November and part of December. Players need rest there is no question about it, so if it’s not built into the season we have to find it for them.”

Kerry have won the League under O'Connor in each of the four seasons he has gone on to lead the county to an All-Ireland (2004, 2006, 2009, and 2022) but says he won't be rushing lads back to feature in it.

“The lads who come back after their club action over the next few weeks hopefully will need a few weeks off, there is no question about it. It could be March before we see some of those fellows.”

Kerry hadn't won an All-Ireland since 2014 when O'Connor took over for 2022, he knows changing from the hunter to the hunted will make things more difficult this year.

"Of course that will be a factor that teams tend to raise their game against whoever has won the All-Ireland the year before. We cannot do a whole lot about that except to concentrate on our own game, hoping to get ourselves as right as possible. It isn’t easy to deal with and there is no point in denying it. When you win an All-Ireland there is an awful lot of things that come attached to it.

"Players have been on the go between social occasions and social engagements, as well as football and all the rest of it. It can be tough enough to replicate the hunger that you had the year before. It was obvious last year how hungry our lads were even in the McGrath Cup. We won't know whether that hunger is still there until the League starts and we have long journeys and tough games behind us. We will know more after our opener in Donegal and places like Omagh and Castlebar and we will know how much of that hunger is there."

O'Connor channels NFL legend Tom Brady, the seven-time Super Bowl winning quarterback, when describing how important it is to keep looking ahead.

"That is the key to it, can fellows go to the well again or do they live off the fat of the land and keep thinking back to last year. We must make sure that looking back is not a factor and fellows have to just move on and use the old Tom Brady line. When asked what was his favourite Super Bowl win he said, 'the next one'. That is the way we have to be looking at it, that it's the coming year that counts not the last one."