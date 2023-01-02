Michael Breen named at full-back for Tipperary

Tipperary boss Liam Cahill has made some eye-catching alterations for the Munster League opener
Kyle Hayes of Limerick gets past Michael Breen of Tipperary during the Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Final match between Limerick and Tipperary at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Mon, 02 Jan, 2023 - 10:35
Cian Locke

Pre-season competitions are a time for experimentation and new Tipperary boss Liam Cahill has made some eye-catching alterations for the Munster League opener with his former county Waterford tomorrow night.

Most notable is the positioning of Michael Breen at full-back. Though he has played in defence for Tipperary at underage, the two-time All-Ireland winner has played in midfield or the half-forward line for the senior side.

Borris-Ileigh's Dan McCormack — who typically plays in midfield or attack — is also included in the half-back line. 

It's a youthful side that Cahill has selected. Of Tipperary's other established stars, Jason Forde is included at centre-forward, with Mark Kehoe, who made a strong impression in last year's championship, at full-forward.

There is a start at wing forward for Roscrea's Alan Tynan, formerly of Munster rugby.

Elsewhere, regulars Matthew Ruane, Ryan O’Donoghue and Diarmuid O’Connor are all named to start in Kevin McStay’s Mayo team to play Sligo. Conor Loftus will captain the team.

TIPPERARY (Munster League v Waterford): R Shelly, C Barrett, M Breen, G Ryan; D McCormack, P Campion, S Neville; P Cadell, G Browne; A Tynan, J Forde, J Fogarty; C Bowe, M Kehoe, P Creedon.

MAYO (v Sligo): C Reape, J Coyne, D McBrien, S Callinan; S Coen, C Loftus (C), D McHugh; M Ruane, D O Connor; J Carney, B Tuohy, J Flynn; C McStay, J Carr, R O' Donoghue

 

