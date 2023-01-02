Michael Breen named at full-back for Tipperary

Pre-season competitions are a time for experimentation and new Tipperary boss Liam Cahill has made some eye-catching alterations for the Munster League opener with his former county Waterford tomorrow night.

Most notable is the positioning of Michael Breen at full-back. Though he has played in defence for Tipperary at underage, the two-time All-Ireland winner has played in midfield or the half-forward line for the senior side.