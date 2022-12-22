David Brady steps down from Ratoath manager role 

Former Mayo footballer David Brady has stepped down as Ratoath GAA senior football manager.
Brady led the Meath outfit to a senior county title this year, beating Summerhill to claim their third county triumph.
His side subsequently reached the Leinster semi-final, where they were defeated by Westmeath club The Downs.
Ratoath released a statement on the matter on their Twitter page on Monday evening, stating that Brady would be stepping down, citing that he is ‘taking up a new position in his professional life’.
Statement from Ratoath GAA on David Brady. Best of luck in the future David! pic.twitter.com/Q6rgbDXsaP— Ratoath GAA (@RatoathGAA) December 21, 2022