David Brady steps down from Ratoath manager role 

The former Mayo footballer led the Meath outfit to a Leinster semi-final.
ENDING HIS STINT: David Brady. Pic: Seb Daly/Sportsfile 

Thu, 22 Dec, 2022 - 13:04
Shane Donovan

Former Mayo footballer David Brady has stepped down as Ratoath GAA senior football manager. 

Brady led the Meath outfit to a senior county title this year, beating Summerhill to claim their third county triumph.

His side subsequently reached the Leinster semi-final, where they were defeated by Westmeath club The Downs. 

Ratoath released a statement on the matter on their Twitter page on Monday evening, stating that Brady would be stepping down, citing that he is ‘taking up a new position in his professional life’.

