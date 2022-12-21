Galbally outclass Corduff to claim Ulster IFC glory 

The Tyrone men had the craft to engineer a convincing seven points success against the Monaghan’s side’s strangely defensive approach at the Athletic Grounds.
Galbally outclass Corduff to claim Ulster IFC glory 

SEALED: Galbally had too much firepower and defensive nous for their Monaghan counterparts.

Wed, 21 Dec, 2022 - 21:29
Francis Mooney

Ulster Club IFC final

Galbally 1-9 Corduff 0-5 

Galbally found the perfect blend of defensive security, creativity and attacking thrust to claim the Ulster Club IFC title as they out-played Corduff on Wednesday night.

The Tyrone men had the craft to engineer a convincing seven points success against the Monaghan’s side’s strangely defensive approach at the Athletic Grounds.

Barry Carberry scored the only goal of the game eight minutes into the second half, giving the Pearses the breathing space to push for home.

The champions of Monaghan and Tyrone finally faced off following three postponements due to frozen pitches in Newry and Armagh, and when former inter-county managers Paddy Crozier and Seamus ‘Banty’ McEnaney renewed acquaintances, it was the wily Derry man who came out on top.

An early black card for defender Sean McEnaney failed to distract Corduff, although they did fall three points behind, with Daniel Kerr hitting the target twice.

Sean McEnaney’s driving runs from deep had the Tyrone men backpedalling, and two magnificent Feargal Hanratty scores closed the gap, before Conor McEnaney pressed forward to shoot the leveller.

A Conor Donaghy free sent Galbally in with a narrow 0-5 to 0-4 advantage, and they made a major breakthrough on 38 minutes, a defensive turnover the platform for midfielder Enda McGarrity’s searing run from inside his own half, and the final pass was perfectly timed for Barry Carberry to crash the ball to the net.

Inevitably, it came to route one for the Monaghan men, but goalkeeper Ronan McGeary showed a safe pair of hands, and the frustration began to show, with target man Keith McEnaney sent off on a straight red card on 54 minutes.

Galbally scorers: B Carberry 1-0, D Kerr 0-4 (2f, 1m), C Donaghy 0-2 (2f), C Morris, M Lennon, C Quinn 0-1 each.

Corduff scorers: F Hanratty 0-2, G McEnaney, C McEnaney, J Hand 0-1 each.

Galbally: R McGeary; S Wylie, C Quinn, Connor Donnelly; M Lennon, C Morris, J Hetherington; E McGarrity, Cormac Donnelly; D Kerr, L Rafferty, R Nugent; B Carberry, C Donaghy, S Murphy.

Subs: A Carberry for B Carberry, Fearghal McGarrity for Lennon, S Og Mulgrew for Wylie Corduff: B Woods; J McEnaney, S McEnaney, D McEnaney; P Keenan, C McEnaney, C Marron; M McEnaney, C Marron; D Finnegan, G McEnaney, J McGarrell; M Keenan, K McEnaney, F Hanratty.

Subs: D Marron for Keenan, S Hand for C McEnaney, M Mills for M McEnaney, J Hand for J McEnaney, K Hand for S McEnaney 

Referee: S Laverty (Antrim).

More in this section

Tipperary v Cork - Munster Senior Hurling Championship Final The times and the joys of Nicky English 
Nemo Rangers v St Finbarr's - Cork County Senior Club Football Championship Final 2023 Cork championships begin on same weekend as All-Ireland football final
Limerick v Galway - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final Galway's Johnny Coen announces intercounty retirement
<p>CHANGES NEEDED: Martin Fogarty. Pic: Seb Daly/Sportsfile </p>

'It is a cancer on the game' - Fogarty laments impact of cynical hurling

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.278 s