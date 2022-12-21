'It is a cancer on the game' - Fogarty laments impact of cynical hurling

Kilkenny's Martin Fogarty is adament that cynical hurling is a detrimental part of the sport.

Fogarty is concerned that the cynical "pulling and dragging of players" - that is still part and parcel of the game - is hampering the development of speed and skills within the sport.

“Pulling, dragging, slapping, holding and pinning of arms have gone bad and I have no doubt that they are being coached into even young players,” Fogarty told GAA.ie.

“This unpunished fouling leads to frustration and is a cancer on the game."

Fogarty says that coaches have no choice but to favour players who are 'bulked up' in an effort to cope with the modern tackling style and numerous rucks within a game.

“My understanding of the game has always been that a player in possession must be allowed to play the ball.

“To prevent him doing so other than by a hook is a foul. That to me is fairly simple and clear.

“Totally surrounding or swarming a player and preventing him from moving or releasing the ball should be blown but what usually happens is the poor devil in possession is blown for over carrying."

The former GAA National Hurling Development Manager continued: "This type of fouling is really affecting the young, light hurler and is more prominent at this time of year with the pitches heavy where players are just dragged all over the place.

“This practice is really favouring the current crazy obsession of players and coaches with bulking up as opposed to developing skill and speed.

“But what choice have players but to bulk up and what choice have coaches other than to pick the biggest strongest players because if pulling, dragging and holding are allowed then they need players that can withstand that type of game. In essence they need more ‘rugby type’ players which is a disaster for hurling."