Cork hurling star Mark Coleman set to sit out 2023 after knee op

In what is a major blow to the Cork hurlers, a knee injury is expected to sideline Mark Coleman for the entirety of the 2023 inter-county season.
The versatile Blarney hurler is to have surgery on the knee issue, and it is feared the 2017 All-Star winner won’t be seen in a Cork shirt next year.
The 24-year-old served as Cork captain in 2022, a role that new manager Pat Ryan recently handed over to corner-back Sean O’Donoghue.
Coleman, who has been a constant in the Cork half-back line since establishing himself as a first-team regular in 2017, would have been an option for Ryan in his usual half-back role, midfield, or in the half-forward line where he does his club hurling.
Coleman started and finished each of Cork’s six championship outings in 2022 and was on target in four of them.
His absence for the forthcoming season leaves a void in Cork’s middle third, a void that could necessitate Tim O’Mahony’s return back the field and an end to the forward role he was given in the final months of Kieran Kingston’s tenure. O’Mahony was the outstanding centre-back in this year’s Cork Premier SHC, a leading figure in Newtownshandrum’s run to the county semi-final.
Cork’s 2023 campaign throws in with a Munster SHL game away to Kerry on Thursday, January 5 (Austin Stack Park, 7pm). Their Group B involvement concludes with a home fixture against All-Ireland champions Limerick on January 15 (Páirc Uí Rinn, 2pm).