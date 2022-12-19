Tooreen shake off Liatroim to reach first decider

Hurling was awake in the west this weekend as sides from Sligo and Mayo booked All-Ireland final places with impressive semi-final performances.

Mayo’s Tooreen reached the All-Ireland intermediate decider for the first time, winning 1-18 to 1-14 over Down’s Liatroim at Kingspan Breffni. They’ll now face Limerick’s Monaleen in the final.

The Mayo champions led 1-8 to 0-7 at half-time and held that lead throughout the second half despite heavy pressure and a late goal from the Down side.

In the junior final, Cork's Ballygiblin will face Easkey, after the Sligo champions overcame a brave effort from London's Kilburn Gaels at Darver in Louth, 3-14 to 4-6.

Easkey were fresh from a first ever victory in the Connacht Junior Final and now will look to go all the way to All-Ireland glory in Croke Park in January.

Kilburn made all the early running and led 3-4 to 1-6 at half-time, their goals coming from Mark O'Dwyer (2) and Donal Reale.

It didn't look promising for the Sligo side, but a storming second half display quickly overturned the seven-point deficit, with Andy Kilcullen, Joe and Rory McHugh, Mikey Gordon and Fionn Connolly in fine form.

Kilcullen finished with 2-9 in all, 2-5 in open play, while Rory McHugh converted a penalty early in the second half as the Londoners ran out of steam.