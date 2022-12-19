GAA Talking Points: Ballyhale simply refused to revisit the nightmare

Ballyhale just say no

When Philip Mahony’s final desperate last ball dropped on the D in the fourth minute of additional time, Ballyhale Shamrocks had eight players within ten metres of it as soon as the sliotar hit the deck before Adrian Mullen smuggled it clear. Over ten months on from Ballygunner’s smash and grab with the last play of the 2022 All-Ireland final, Ballyhale Shamrocks were determined to ensure the nightmare was not going to be revisited.

In his post-match TV interview, TJ Reid spoke of the hurt, and how they had relived those final 30 seconds over the last two weeks when Harry Ruddle drove the ball to the net with the last puck. “The ball bypassed six or seven players in that 30-second spell,” said Reid. “And we asked ourselves, ‘What could we have done better in that time?' And we applied that today.”

The word on the ground from as far back as when the Kilkenny championship began over the summer was that Ballyhale only wanted to meet one team. A lot of hurdles and barriers had to be jumped first but Ballyhale played like a team that were hell-bent on exacting retribution after last year’s pain.

“It was pure steel in lads’ minds that it wasn’t going to happen again,” said Cody afterwards about that last Ballygunner attack. “We weren’t going to take no for an answer this time around.”

Although only one score separated the sides, and both sides had the same number of shots (33), Ballyhale always looked more threatening and capable of scoring green flags, while they largely ensured the game was played on their terms throughout the second half. Their defence was brilliant. Their big players came up with big plays late on. Ballyhale created seven goalscoring chances to Ballygunner’s one. And the Kilkenny side just looked like a team that refused to lose to Ballygunner again.

Stephen O’Keeffe ensured that the game never got away from Ballygunner but they were still always chasing the match. They did play some high quality stuff in the first half but their conversion rate was only 33% after the break.

The Waterford side’s only clear-cut goalscoring chance came from Dessie Hutchinson in the second half but it was well saved by Dean Mason. Hutchinson did score four points from five shots, having ten possessions in total, but, while Patrick Fitzgerald was excellent in the first half when scoring two points and having an assist in that period, the Ballygunner attack never fired after the break.

Yet they primarily weren’t allowed to because of the strength of Ballyhale’s resistance and determination. After stewing in hurt and pain for ten long months, Ballyhale finally concocted the magic potion.

Dunloy do it again on the semi-final stage

In the history of great goals scored in the new Croke Park, Keelan Molloy’s score midway through the second half on Sunday deserves a spot in that debate, as much for bravery and intent and timing, as for the quality of finish. After Nigel Elliott won the puckout and immediately offloaded it to Molloy, the Dunloy player was just inside his own 65 metre line. A goal certainly didn’t look on. But Molloy felt it was.

There were four St Thomas’ players converging or chasing him as soon as he secured possession but Molloy took off and once he broke inside Shane Cooney and Cathal Burke, Fintan Burke couldn’t chase him down and Molloy brought the ball in as close as he could before slotting it cooly past Gerald Kelly.

The pace of the Dunloy attack had St Thomas’ on the backfoot but the Galway champions were on the rack at that stage. They had just brought on Shane Cooney who’d been recovering from a hamstring strain – after just coming back from a cruciate knee injury – and they pushed Davy Burke into midfield. St Thomas’ won the puckout but Burke hit it wide, which was his third of the half, and Dunloy increased their lead with a super point from Anton McGrath straight from the puckout.

The dye had been firmly cast. Although St Thomas’ finally got a grip on the Dunloy puckout for a period afterwards, and they got far more out of Eanna Burke after withdrawing him out the field – he scored one point, had two assists, won a free and forced a save from his last seven plays – St Thomas’ never played with the fluency or steadiness which defined their form in the latter stages of the Galway championship.

They conceded the same score (1-14) as their average in their last four games in Galway (0-17) but their shooting and quality of execution was nowhere near where it needed to be; their conversion rate was just 37%; they turned over the ball 34 times.

Dunloy were the better side, even if their conversion rate was only 46%. They were deserving winners.

O’Keeffe gives a goalkeeping display for the ages

Glory is always viewed through the eyes of the victors and, while disappointment clouds perspective and recollection, glory is often viewed through the vanquished too. It’s long forgotten about now but one of the highlights of the 2020 All-Ireland final in an empty Croke Park was Stephen O’Keeffe’s incredible double save in the first half from Kyle Hayes and Cian Lynch.

O’Keeffe has always been an excellent ‘keeper but he has made a habit of making Herculean saves during his recent visits to Croke Park. His stop from Colin Fennelly in last year’s All-Ireland club final, before Eoin Reid flashed the rebound to the net was one of the best saves seen in Croke Park over the last decade.

Eoin Cody may have been the TG4 man-of-the-match on Sunday but O’Keeffe was the best player on the pitch, hands down. Only for him, Ballygunner would have been beaten a cricket score.

In many ways, O’Keeffe has been an anomaly in the modern game in how he plays, in how he sets up as a shot-stopper when a forward is coming towards him. He’s always been inclined to stay as close to his line as possible, eschewing the modern culture of trying to make the target as small as possible, by trying to buy himself those extra milliseconds of reaction time. That is only possible by having incredible trust in his goalkeeping philosophy, and the hand speed to match it. And O’Keeffe has both in spades.

Three of his five saves yesterday were top drawer. His first stop from Adrian Mullen may have been hit close to his body but O’Keeffe’s hand speed was incredible. Mullen rightly hopped the ball off the turf for his second goal attempt before half-time but O’Keeffe reacted brilliantly.

O’Keeffe did get a share of luck with his penalty stop from TJ Reid, when the ball deflected onto the post before popping up, touching off his helmet and landing at his feet, but it was a super save. It had to be as it was one of the very rare occasions that a ‘keeper has stopped a Reid penalty.

He didn’t stop Reid’s second penalty but Reid hit it lower because O’Keeffe was almost unbeatable. Ballygunner will have regrets, but O’Keeffe certainly can’t. He couldn’t have done any more.