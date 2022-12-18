Trio of new mothers return to provide catalyst for Clonduff

All-Ireland Club Intermediate Camogie Final

Clonduff (Down) 0-12 James Stephens (Kilkenny) 1-6

Clonduff followed up their 2019 AIB Camogie All-Ireland intermediate success with another triumph at Croke Park on a chilly Saturday, with Paula O’Hagan and player of the match Sara-Louise Graffin bringing all their experience to bear as they followed up their semi-final heroics by scoring nine points between them.

Little wonder Alastair McGilligan, joint manager with Kieran McGourty, hailed their influence, and that of Graffin’s sister Fionnuala Carr, as the trio of legends produced another top-tier performance at HQ, having missed out last year after giving birth to their first children.

Their absence undoubtedly told as Clonduff gave up their Down title last term but McGilligan reckons it might have been a blessing.

“This group of players up until last year were going for three winters in a row and probably last year, we got a bit of a break,” McGilligan told Off The Ball.

“Maybe we didn’t want a 15-point beating by Portaferry to do that but we did get the break. It revitalised us and gave us time to make slight changes in the management group but also it gave time for our three big leaders in terms of Paula, Fionnuala, Sara-Louise to come back after having family for the first time.

“There’s a famous photo when Ross (Carr) won the All-Ireland for the very first time (with Down in 1991) of Sara-Louise, Aidan and Fionnuala as young, young children. I think Sara-Louise was only two at the time. She was practically sitting in Sam Maguire, the other two hanging on to it. They’re now able to make similar photographs of their own generation.

“You can’t put drive into people. You bring people to training, you can try and train them but it’s what they do outside. It’s how they look after their diet, how they do their strength and conditioning, it’s all into their pilates and yoga and recovery. And it’s also a little bit in terms of us balancing the workload and not expecting them to do the three nights heavy slog, slowly getting back in again, giving them extra recovery. But they’re absolutely outstanding, all three of them.”

“It’s been a difficult three years,” McGilligan continued. “Society has went through an awful lot of change. Covid ripped the heart out of a lot of competitive sport and out of a lot of families. People lost members of families.

“But that’s what the GAA, camogie, ladies football is all about. It’s giving people an outlet.”

Scorers for Clonduff: P O’Hagan (0-6, 5 frees); SL Graffin (0-3); C Byrne, I O’Hare, K Morgan (0-1 each)

Scorers for James Stephens: S O’Dwyer (1-5, 5 frees); N Deely (0-1)

CLONDUFF: K McGilligan; E Rafferty, J Boden capt, N Murray; C Kearney, F Carr, K Morgan; I O’Hare, C McGilligan; C Fitzpatrick, O Gribben, B Fitzpatrick; P O’Hagan, C Byrne, SL Graffin.

Subs: O McCusker for Gribben 18-22, O McCusker for Murray 36, C Cowan for Gribben 46, A Morgan for McCusker 60+2

JAMES STEPHENS: L McGrath; M Burke, E Gaffney, H Larkin; E Manogue, A Cantwell, H Scott; M Teehan, A Doheny; S O’Dwyer, N Deely capt, N Butler; C Delaney, R Leahy, E Smith. Subs: C Moran for Butler HT, T McGuire for Moran (60)

Referee: Cathal McAllister (Cork)