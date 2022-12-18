Hoban feels Ballyhale didn't get due respect for Crokes win

Pat Hoban hailed Ballyhale Shamrocks’ winning performance as the perfect riposte to pre-match criticism of his players.

Shamrocks had fallow periods in the Leinster semi-final and final victories over Naas and Kilmacud Crokes but there was no let-up on this occasion.

“I think we spoke here a couple of weeks ago, there were a lot of questions about this team, lot of people maybe felt they weren’t at the level, they were slipping, felt we hadn’t a panel, felt we hadn’t the fitness," opened the Shamrocks manager. "I think today we had two guys off after 15 minutes, we proved we have a panel, we proved we had subs and we proved that we’re good enough to be in an All-Ireland final.”

Hoban felt there was a lack of respect shown to Shamrocks after beating Crokes two weeks ago. “To be honest, I don’t think they got the praise they deserved for winning Leinster – four in a row. There was a bit of criticism of how we played in that second half. I think Crokes are a really, really good team. Would put it up to any team. Any team.

“They’ve (Shamrocks) won five in a row (in Kilkenny), four in a row (in Leinster). Potentially drive on to win a ninth All-Ireland. Nobody has ever touched that. So I think these lads deserve huge credit.”

Hoban also touched on the suggestions Shamrocks didn’t have the pace to cope with Ballygunner. Despite Stephen O’Keeffe’s goal-defying feats, he never doubted his side would pull through.

“No, definitely not, absolutely, the very fact that we were creating chances like that. At half-time we said, ‘Look, we can run at these, we can take them on’. Everybody said, ‘Run at Ballyhale and they’re in bother’. I think we turned the tide today.

“Like I give Stephen O’Keeffe fantastic praise for the saves he pulled off. We were very conscious of it. When the guys got in, keep the ball low. Didn’t matter, he pulled off great saves.”

In a rematch of last season’s All-Ireland final and given the emotion involved, it felt like another decider but Hoban was mindful of the next challenge posed by Dunloy in next month’s showdown.

“To be honest, the motivational factor was not winning an All-Ireland. Today is a semi-final. We’ve won nothing. Today was all about getting to an All-Ireland, whoever we had to beat to get there so it didn’t matter that it was Ballygunner or anybody else. We just wanted to get to a final and the boys wanted to get back and show that they’re the best team in the country.

“Any All-Ireland final you’ll have stiff opponents. We didn’t really have time to observe that first game. It’s irrelevant until you get there. We’ll get back on the bike and do our homework. There was a lot of talk about Ballygunner, their movement, their tactics – I think we proved today that we can match anyone tactically as well.”