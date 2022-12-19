Ballygiblin 'were hell bent' on Croke Park return

Ballygiblin (Cork) 1-12 Horeswood (Wexford) 0-8

Ballygiblin will take a well-earned Christmas break before setting their sights on AIB All-Ireland club JHC glory in mid January against Easkey of Sligo. Their end of year report also details a clean bill of health, as Ronan Dwane and Dave Moher’s charges prepare to head back to Croke Park hoping to make up for last season’s single point defeat to Mooncoin.

It has been a roller-coaster couple of years, but nobody is complaining.

That they are back in the final itself, is historic. A strange twist of fate.

“At the start of the year, when they changed the grades in Cork, it was always something you would be thinking about maybe at the back of your head. You couldn’t talk about it too much,” Dwane said.

“But when you win the county and you get out into Munster, it becomes more realistic.

“After you won the Munster final the last day, you were hell bent on getting back to the final again. It is absolutely brilliant. It is a huge boost to the club and to the community to be going to Croke Park.

“We have a clean bill of health at the moment. We were probably struggling a bit earlier in the year with fellows out injured. We brought in Kieran Duggan and he did really well too. It is all coming right for us now.”

As referenced, the fitness of key personnel is a significant boost.

Sunday in a wet Fraher Field in Dungarvan, two players who have had their share of injury issues combined for the only goal of the game. Cathail O’Mahony off-loaded to Darragh Flynn and his priceless finish in the 19th minute provided Ballygiblin with an interval advantage of 1-5 to 0-5.

The importance of the green flag was not lost on Dwane.

“The goal gave us a boost because scores were going to be so hard to come by, and a goal was going to be major. Take that goal out of it, it was nip and tuck. Every score you get is like gold. Scores were at a premium in tough conditions. It was great to have that goal.”

Michael O’Hanlon made it a two-point match straight after the break. But Ballygiblin remained calm and composed. Their no-panic approach is testament to the belief within the camp. This, despite their radar not functioning as well as usual.

They managed to get the important scores to enable them pull away - Joseph O’Sullivan's free-taking came good, Flynn, Shane Beston and Ryan Donegan pointing.

However, and not for the first time in this campaign, stout defending from the Ballygiblin rearguard, headed up by Mark Keane, provided the difference in the end. With work-rate to the fore, it was no surprise to see players wearing higher numbers helping out in defence.

This squad has been on the go for a while now. And while there will be little else spoken about over the Christmas period in the Avondhu region, rest and recovery will be vital.

“We’ve had a long run of it, which is great, but we will have a break for the next 10 days. This is an awful long road. This is our 22nd game with just one loss (Mooncoin).

“It is nice to focus on one more game (unlike last year when the semi-final against Fullen Gaels was played in late January) and to know now before Christmas that we are going to Croke Park.”

As for the team standing between them and ultimate success, Dwane said they will take nothing for granted.

“Easkey, or whoever it was going to be, an All-Ireland final in Croke Park is going to be a tough game. It is a great day, number one. But we want to win it after last year.”

Scorers for Ballygiblin: D Flynn (1-4), J O’Sullivan (0-5 frees), R Donegan, S Beston and C O’Mahony (0-1 each).

Scorers for Horeswood: C Foley (0-4, 0-3 frees), C Parker, S Stafford, S Nolan and M O’Hanlon (0-1 each).

BALLYGIBLIN: C Noonan; L Finn, F Herlihy (Capt), J Mullins; B Coffey, M Keane, M Lewis; R Donegan, K Roche; D Flynn, J O’Sullivan, S Beston; C O’Mahony, S O’Sullivan, D Barry.

Subs: K Duggan for D Barry (37).

HORESWOOD: E Mythen; David Murphy, S O’Hanlon (Capt), J O’Sullivan; D Flannelly, B Hearn, S Hunt; Declan Murphy, C Foley; C Parker, S Stafford, J Kehoe; J Myler, M O’Hanlon, S Nolan.

Subs: A Harris for S Hunt (37 inj), E O’Sullivan for S Stafford (60).

Referee: Michael Kennedy (Tipperary).